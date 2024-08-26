posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 26, 2024



Quoting: I Ran Linux on My Smartphone, It's Still Held Back By Hardware —

A Linux phone is one that comes with the same operating system and, for the most part, same software that's available for the version of Linux that millions of people run on their PCs. There aren't many phones out there that come with Linux, but those that do come with very dated hardware.

I don't mean that these devices have grown old with time. Phones like the Librem 5 and the PinePhone came with specs that were already underwhelming at the time they launched in 2020. These phones offered up to 3GB of RAM at a time when even budget phones came with 8GB. With phones now shipping 12GB or even 16GB of RAM, the difference is even more stark.