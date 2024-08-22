posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 22, 2024,

updated Aug 22, 2024



Quoting: Ryzen 9 9950X runs 16% faster on an Intel-optimized Linux distro —

Linux often the leads Windows in benchmark comparisons, at least for certain tasks. However, performance between different Linux distros can also vary drastically. Phoronix benchmarked AMD's latest Ryzen 9 9950X in five different Linux distros, including one featuring Intel optimizations, and discovered the Zen 5 chip runs up to 16% faster with the Intel-optimized distro.

The distro in question is called Clear Linux, and it's purportedly one of the most highly optimized Linux distros for x86 processors. Clear Linux's focus is to prioritize app performance by using a plethora of optimizations across the entire operating system, including optimizations made from the kernel, middleware layers, and runtime.

Another advantage Clear Linux has over its contemporaries is dedicated optimization work done by Intel software engineers, helping to boost Clear Linux's performance on x86 processors. In this case, it seems Intel's engineers are helping out all x86 processors, including those from arch-rival AMD.