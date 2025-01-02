This Year in Linux, Liam Proven on Retro, and SCALE 22x’s Colocated Events
GNU/Linux
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ This Year in Linux, the Top GNU/Linux News of 2024
This year in GNU/Linux was a huge year. So many things happened. So many updates, releases, changes, improvements. GNU/Linux Marketshare, in fact, got much better too.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Open Hardware/Modding
Liam Proven ☛ Why are hobbyist 21st century 8-bit computers so constrained?
I learned about a new DIY machine to me, the Cody Computer. It looks kind of fun, but once again, it does make me wonder why it’s so constrained. Extremely low-res graphics, for instance. TBH I would have sneered at this for being low-end when I was about 13 years old. (Shortly before I got my first computer, a 48K ZX Spectrum.)
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Events
Unicorn Media ☛ Cohabitating in Passadena: SCALE 22x’s Colocated Events
At 2025's Southern California GNU/Linux Fest there will be at least eight colocated open source focused events in addition to the main attraction.
