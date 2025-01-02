This Year in Linux, Liam Proven on Retro, and SCALE 22x’s Colocated Events

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

NanoKVM-USB: 4K HDMI Loopback, USB 3.0, and Integrated Keyboard/Mouse Control

This month, Sipeed unveiled the NanoKVM-USB, described as a compact and low-cost device designed to simplify the operation and management of multiple systems.

Radxa Orion O6 AI Board with Up to 64GB RAM, Dual 5GbE Ports and PCIe Gen4 Expansion

The Radxa Orion O6 is a Mini ITX motherboard designed for AI computing and multimedia applications. Powered by the Cix CD8180 System-on-Chip, it combines powerful performance with a compact form factor for a variety of demanding use cases.

9to5Linux

Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver

Based on Fedora Linux 41, the Nobara 41 release switches to the open-source NVIDIA graphics driver by default, along with a cuda-devel option for additional CUDA package support, as well as the latest stable Vulkan drivers by default to improve support for some Vulkan games, and ships mesa-libgallium-freeworld compiled with x264/x265 codecs to improve screen recording.

PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux

Coming almost two months after PeaZip 10.1, the PeaZip 10.2 release adds GUI support for changing Brotli -q 11 and Zstd –ultra -22 compression levels, as well as support for manually deleting input files and folders at the end of tasks from the Options tab in the task progress dialog.

KDE Plasma 6.2.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes

Coming a little over a month after KDE Plasma 6.2.4, the KDE Plasma 6.2.5 release is strictly a bugfix one addressing a System Settings crash that occurred when plugging in a mouse while viewing the Mouse page, one of the most common recent Powerdevil crashes, and a nasty bug that could cause the lock screen to be all black when using the X11 session.

Debian 13 “Trixie” Installer Alpha Released with Linux 6.12 LTS, RISCV64 Support

While work on the Debian Trixie series kicked off a few months ago, there wasn’t an official installer available until now. The first alpha version of the Debian 13 Installer is finally here for early adopters and Linux/Debian enthusiasts who want a taste of the new features and improvements.

news

This Year in Linux, Liam Proven on Retro, and SCALE 22x’s Colocated Events

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Fedora and IBM: Filipe Rosset's Bug Fixes and Mark J. Wielaard Shills a Front Group of His Employer
Some Red Hat things
CachyOS Now Uses AutoFDO Kernel as Default Across All Supported Architectures
Today, the development team behind the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution released a new ISO snapshot for December 2024 with various improvements, updated components, a new default kernel, and other changes.
Pre-Alpha Version of Pidgin 3.0 Released
Pidgin 3.0 Experimental 1 instant messaging apps land with GTK 4 and Adwaita support
Fedora-Based Nobara 41 Gaming Distro Switches to Open-Source NVIDIA Driver
The Nobar Project released today Nobara 41 as the latest version of this Fedora-based Linux distribution for gamers that features unique, in-house tools and lots of performance improvements.
PeaZip 10.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with Qt 6 Package for Linux
PeaZip 10.2 is out today as a new update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform file compression and encryption software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
4MLinux 47.0 Released with Installation Support for Virtual (KVM) Block Devices
4MLinux developer Zbigniew Konojacki announced today the release and general availability of 4MLinux 47.0 as the latest stable version of this mini Linux distribution featuring the lightweight JWM window manager.
LineageOS 22.1 released
been hard at work since Android 15’s release in September
KDE Plasma 6.2.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.2.5 as the fifth and last update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series with more bug fixes.
We've Thrived Another Day (and Year) [original]
Happy new year, everybody!
 
Kernel, GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
some more leftovers
Why I'm Not Sold on Linux Tiling Window Managers
Many hardcore Linux users love tiling window managers meant to optimize screen space for productivity
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks for today
Security, Radio, and Hardware
hacking and broadcast
Programming Leftovers
Development and Debian focus
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and GAFAM Discrimination
2 new episodes
today's howtos
mostly idroot
Games: Steam Deck, Gaming With Public Domain, and DOOM
3 stories for now
My Linux and Open Source Resolutions for 2025
Here's what I have decided for 2025. What are your resolutions
Sparky news 2024/12
The 12th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024
NerdFetch – fetch script using Nerdfonts
NerdFetch is a simple shell script which fetches information about your system
I measured KDE’s commit stats and the results surprised me!
Whilst commit numbers aren't a perfect measure of anything whatsoever
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Algol 68 GCC Front-End
This WIP is a GCC front-end for Algol 68
This Year in Linux, Liam Proven on Retro, and SCALE 22x’s Colocated Events
today's leftovers
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux focus
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS links
Security and Windows TCO
Security leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development news
Updates From GNU Projects
GNU CTT and more
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Using Hugo with Kate
My song & dance when I want to edit my website is a bit inefficient
Anticipating GIMP 3.0: Non-Destructive Editing, Proper CMYK - The New Stack
If GIMP 3.0 only came with one new feature, non-destructive editing would be the feature I’d want
Android Leftovers
Polestar knows you like Android so much, it's putting Android Auto in your Android Automotive
10 Cool Changes Ubuntu Received in 2024
As another year transitions from present to past, I want1 to recap the notable new features, changes, updates and innovations Ubuntu saw over the past 12 months
Why 2025 Will Not Be The Year Of Linux On The Desktop
One of the longest running jokes in our sphere is that the coming year will finally be the year of “Linux on the Desktop.”
Best Free and Open Source Software
Best Free and Open Source Software: November and December 2024 Updates
Accessible-Coconut – Linux distro dedicated to
Accessible-Coconut (AC) is a community driven Linux distribution which is completely accessible for persons with visual impairments
Debian 13 “Trixie” Installer Alpha Released with Linux 6.12 LTS, RISCV64 Support
The Debian Project released today the first alpha version of the installer for the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series, due for release next year.
FSF: "Free software is powerful because of you," says the chief, and "board members in 2024" on "achievements the FSF board has received this year"
latest from FSF
today's howtos
first one for the year
BSD: PF, DragonFly, and OpenBSD
Some BSD news
Security Leftovers, Especially Windows TCO
Windows TCO in US government
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's leftovers
Programming and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
FOSS and coding picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Colliding with the SHA prefix of Linux's initial Git commit
by Kees Cook
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, GNU Boot, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
hardware picks
Applications: BlepFX crunchrr, Kando, gg, and "Default Apps"
4 new articles
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware
The laptop ships with Debian GNU/Linux and comes with comprehensive documentation
Mozilla and Firefox Going in the Wrong Direction
Chasing hype and worse
GNU Artanis Development and News
new from GNU Artanis
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue (December)
partly paywalled
Open Hardware/Modding: NVIDIA Jetson and RISC-V
Hardware leftovers
Tor, Microsoft, and Openwashing PR Stunt
today's leftovers
Upscayl: An Open-Source Image Upscaling Tool for Linux
there’s a powerful tool available to solve this problem
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Android Leftovers
Polestar 2 is Adding Wired Android Auto Support, One of the “Most Requested Features”
Windows TCO and Security Leftovers
Lots of Windows TCO
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Why I Prefer a Tiling Window Manager on Linux
Do you shake your head whenever you see someone extoll the virtues of a tiling window manager
Bluestar Linux is back with update 6.12.7: Firefox 133, LibreOffice 24, the 6.12 kernel, and more
Arch-based German distro Bluestar Linux is back with multiple package updates on top of a new kernel
Kdenlive new year preview
One of the much requested feature for Kdenlive was a modern background removal tool
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
6 reasons why Google should switch Chromebooks from Android to Linux
By now, you've probably heard that Google plans to migrate Chromebooks to Android
The latest MX Linux turns Xfce into a desktop anyone can use
If you're looking for a Linux distribution with a user-friendly desktop that's also very highly customizable
Radxa Orion O6 AI Board with Up to 64GB RAM, Dual 5GbE Ports and PCIe Gen4 Expansion
The Orion O6 is compatible with Debian and Ubuntu Linux distributions and supports full UEFI via EDKII
The 4 most Windows-like Linux distros to try because change is hard
If you want to keep your machine running smoothly and feeling familiar, check out these Linux distros
If you're ready for something different, I recommend this Linux distro to newbies and experts alike
OpenMandriva is a sensible operating system that's not based on the top four most popular Linux distros, but just as easy to use
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
GNOME’s New Image Viewer Adds Image Editing Features
Loupe (aka Image Viewer) is GNOME’s modern successor to the venerable Eye of GNOME has picked up its first batch of image editing features
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles