Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install The Latest Arduino IDE 2.3.4 in Ubuntu / Debian
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install the most recent Arduino IDE (2.3.4 so far) in Ubuntu, Debian, and GNU/Linux Mint. Arduino IDE is free open-source AVR development board IDE from Arduino CC.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Compile Kdenlive 24.12.0 from Source in Ubuntu 24.10
This is a step by step guide shows how to compile the Kdenlive video editor 24.12.0 from source tarball in Ubuntu 24.10. The popular Kdenlive video editor dropped native .deb package support for Ubuntu since version 24.02. It now provides official Flatpak package and AppImage for universal GNU/Linux support.
Ricardo García ☛ Casting video files from GNU/Linux to AppleTV
A couple of weeks ago I received an AppleTV 4K as an early Christmas present. It’s a really nice device and it immediately replaced my Chromecast Ultra as the way to watch streaming content on my 15-year-old non-smart TV. Of course, the kids love it too!
Before I disconnected my Chromecast Ultra from the TV to put it back into its box, there was a small matter I needed to solve. Sometimes I watch content on my TV by casting it from my personal GNU/Linux box. Most of that content are rips of my DVD collection, which is thankfully legal in Spain, as far as I know.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux how to allow non root user to become root without password
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux how to setup PC (with 2x NIC) as NAT router (LAN, WAN)