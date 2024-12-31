A couple of weeks ago I received an AppleTV 4K as an early Christmas present. It’s a really nice device and it immediately replaced my Chromecast Ultra as the way to watch streaming content on my 15-year-old non-smart TV. Of course, the kids love it too!

Before I disconnected my Chromecast Ultra from the TV to put it back into its box, there was a small matter I needed to solve. Sometimes I watch content on my TV by casting it from my personal GNU/Linux box. Most of that content are rips of my DVD collection, which is thankfully legal in Spain, as far as I know.