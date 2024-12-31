Colliding with the SHA prefix of Linux's initial Git commit
Colliding with the SHA prefix of Linux's initial Git commit — kees
Or, how to break all the tools that parse the "Fixes:"
Cook: Colliding with the SHA prefix of Linux's initial Git commit
Kees Cook describes his work resulting in a kernel documentation commit whose ID shares the same first 12 characters as the initial commit in the kernel's repository.
This is not yet in the upstream GNU/Linux tree, for fear of breaking countless other tools out in the wild. But it can serve as a test commit for those that want to get this fixed ahead of any future collisions (or this commit actually landing).LWN looked at commit-ID collisions a few weeks back.