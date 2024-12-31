Colliding with the SHA prefix of Linux's initial Git commit

Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

2024: Year in Review

All of this was made possible with the continued support of our community and users. Together we can build a stronger, more resilient future for digital rights. 

9to5Linux

Debian 13 “Trixie” Installer Alpha Released with Linux 6.12 LTS, RISCV64 Support

While work on the Debian Trixie series kicked off a few months ago, there wasn’t an official installer available until now. The first alpha version of the Debian 13 Installer is finally here for early adopters and Linux/Debian enthusiasts who want a taste of the new features and improvements.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 29th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback. I also want to wish you all a Happy New Year and an amazing 2025!

Amarok 3.2 “Punkadiddle” Music Player Officially Released, Now Ported to Qt 6

Coming almost five months after Amarok 3.1, the Amarok 3.2 release introduces initial porting to the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 technologies. This means that the application can now be compiled from sources against these technologies if integrators want to offer their users a more modern interface.

LinuxGizmos.com

NanoKVM-USB: 4K HDMI Loopback, USB 3.0, and Integrated Keyboard/Mouse Control

This month, Sipeed unveiled the NanoKVM-USB, described as a compact and low-cost device designed to simplify the operation and management of multiple systems.

Radxa Orion O6 AI Board with Up to 64GB RAM, Dual 5GbE Ports and PCIe Gen4 Expansion

The Radxa Orion O6 is a Mini ITX motherboard designed for AI computing and multimedia applications. Powered by the Cix CD8180 System-on-Chip, it combines powerful performance with a compact form factor for a variety of demanding use cases.

01Studio CanMV K230 Python Powered AI Development Board with RISC V Edge Computing

The distributor Youyeetoo recently highlighted the 01Studio CanMV K230 AI development board, built on Canaan’s K230 chip. This board includes features such as neural network acceleration, flexible camera interfaces, 4K video support, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.

MNT Reform Next Laptop Features Modular Design and Open Hardware

The MNT Reform Next, recently featured on CrowdSupply, builds on the Classic MNT Reform with a 12.5″ open hardware laptop designed for modularity, customizability, and repairability, offering full access to hardware sources for user modification and maintenance.

Colliding with the SHA prefix of Linux's initial Git commit

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 31, 2024

Kdenlive new year preview
One of the much requested feature for Kdenlive was a modern background removal tool
Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
 
by Kees Cook
KDE Plasma 6.2.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
Today, the KDE Project released KDE Plasma 6.2.5 as the fifth and last update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.2 desktop environment series with more bug fixes.
Upscayl: An Open-Source Image Upscaling Tool for Linux
there’s a powerful tool available to solve this problem
Polestar 2 is Adding Wired Android Auto Support, One of the “Most Requested Features”
Why I Prefer a Tiling Window Manager on Linux
Do you shake your head whenever you see someone extoll the virtues of a tiling window manager
Bluestar Linux is back with update 6.12.7: Firefox 133, LibreOffice 24, the 6.12 kernel, and more
Arch-based German distro Bluestar Linux is back with multiple package updates on top of a new kernel
6 reasons why Google should switch Chromebooks from Android to Linux
By now, you've probably heard that Google plans to migrate Chromebooks to Android
The latest MX Linux turns Xfce into a desktop anyone can use
If you're looking for a Linux distribution with a user-friendly desktop that's also very highly customizable
Radxa Orion O6 AI Board with Up to 64GB RAM, Dual 5GbE Ports and PCIe Gen4 Expansion
The Orion O6 is compatible with Debian and Ubuntu Linux distributions and supports full UEFI via EDKII
The 4 most Windows-like Linux distros to try because change is hard
If you want to keep your machine running smoothly and feeling familiar, check out these Linux distros
If you're ready for something different, I recommend this Linux distro to newbies and experts alike
OpenMandriva is a sensible operating system that's not based on the top four most popular Linux distros, but just as easy to use
GNOME’s New Image Viewer Adds Image Editing Features
Loupe (aka Image Viewer) is GNOME’s modern successor to the venerable Eye of GNOME has picked up its first batch of image editing features
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 29th, 2024
The 220th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 29th, 2024.
More evidence shows Samsung could finally adopt this ancient Android Nougat feature
Chimera Linux Hits Beta, It’s More than Exciting
Chimera Linux enters beta! It's a non-GNU, rolling release, systemd-free distro that embraces FreeBSD's essence and the KISS philosophy
Why Arch Isn't My Daily Driver, but I Use It Anyway
Arch Linux has built up a fanbase of dedicated Linux users who use it as their main distro
EndeavourOS Neo Provides a Stylish Route to Arch Linux
Endeavor OS is a beautiful desktop operating system, and anyone who wants to get a (an easier) taste of Arch Linux, this is a great option
8 Ubuntu Tips and Tricks for First-Time Users
When I’m asked to recommend a Linux distribution for beginners, I always suggest Ubuntu
PakOS – Debian-based Linux distribution from Pakistan
PakOS is a Debian-based Linux distribution which aims to be frugal with system resources
Command Line Email With Mutt: Manage Your Inbox in the Terminal
Mutt is a text-based email client known for speed and customization, with support for features like PGP and message threading.
Linux 6.13-rc5
"It's been another week, but I'm happy to report that clearly most people actually seem to have been enjoying the holidays, because rc5 is tiny"
OpenMediaVault 7.4.17 Released
New update available
LinDoz 2025 is Live
MakuluLinux
Nothing phones finally get this must-have Android search feature
System76 Refreshes Their AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop with 2K Display
Linux hardware vendor System76 informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of a new version of the company’s Pangolin Linux-powered laptop with upgraded components.
What Is Ubuntu "LTS", and When Should You Use It?
Are you confused between Ubuntu’s LTS and non-LTS versions and don’t know which one you should download
GIMP 3.0 RC2 Added New public Hey Hi (AI) Initial AppImage & Fixed 2.10 Migration
GIMP image editor announced the second release candidate for the next major 3.0 release a day ago on Friday
Running a Lenovo Legion pro 7 laptop under Debian
When buying it, I knew it would not be a good fit for Debian, as this type of laptop is aimed at gaming, and the support under Linux is rather bad
What Is a Tiling Window Manager on Linux? (and 5 to Try)
Tiling window managers have the potential to enhance your productivity, after you spend a little time setting one up anyway. Let's look at how they work and what you need to get started
Best Linux Distro of 2024? There Is No Such Thing!
Looking for the best Linux distro of 2024?
Slackware-based Zenwalk Linux returns with "Santa Claus" edition
Overall, it sports the same changes as the latest Slackware refresh
darktable 5.0.0 released
The following is a summary of the main features added to darktable 5.0
