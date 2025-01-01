Best Free and Open Source Software
Here are the latest updates to our compilation of recommended software. It’s been another busy couple of months.
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion. Open source software at its finest.
The updates are in accordance with our recent announcement regarding the ongoing plans underway to massively revamp the site.
GNS3 - network simulator - LinuxLinks
Graphical Network Simulator-3 (GNS3) is software that allows users to emulate, configure, test, and troubleshoot virtual and real networks.
It consists of a GNS3-all-in-one software (GUI) and the GNS3 virtual machine (VM).
GNS3 can help you prepare for certification exams such as the Cisco CCNA, but also help you test and verify real world deployments.
faint - extensible TUI fuzzy file explorer - LinuxLinks
faint is a fuzzy file explorer for the CLI that supports various extensible features.
It needs fzf, fd, xdotool, diff, sort, sed, pkill and awk. Optionally it can use setsid and hulk.
Miriway - Mir based Wayland compositor - LinuxLinks
Miriway is a starting point for creating a Wayland based desktop environment using Mir.
Miriway has been tested with shell components from several desktop environments and comes with some scripts to help set up a variety of example configurations.
rxfetch - minimal but geeky fetch utility - LinuxLinks
rxfetch is a custom system fetching tool written in a Bash script.
Spotifatius - simple Spotify CLI - LinuxLinks
Spotifatius is a simple Spotify CLI primarily made for monitoring what songs you’re listening to and displaying that in your bar of choice like waybar or polybar.
