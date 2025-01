posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 02, 2025



Quoting: I measured KDE’s commit stats and the results surprised me! – David Edmundson's Web Log —

Whilst commit numbers aren't a perfect measure of anything whatsoever, they do still provide a good indication of whether a project is healthy or faltering. It's useful to keep an eye on them, and the start of the year is a good time to do that.

I like graphs, everyone likes graphs, they need no further introduction.