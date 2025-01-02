Algol 68 GCC Front-End

Hello people, happy GNU year!

This WIP is a GCC front-end for Algol 68, the fascinating, generally poorly understood and often vilified programming language. It is common knowledge that Algol 68 was well ahead of its time back when it was introduced, and anyone who knows the language well will suspect this probably still holds true today, but more than fifty years after the publication of the Revised Report the world may finally be ready for it, or perhaps not, we shall see ;) At the very least having support in GCC will make it easier for Algol 68 enthusiasts to write, share and use their programs in modern systems.

This is work in progress, but the front-end can already compile most of the main language constructs and many full programs.

Most of the predefined operators provided by the standard prelude are still missing. Adding these is a matter of filling in the gaps and should not require any fundamental change in the implementation.

There is no transput, so the programs that can currently be compiled and ran are not terribly useful since they cannot operate on files. A proper transput implementation that integrates well in modern POSIX systems is in the works.

The Revised Report didn't concern itself with mundane topics as separated compilation, so at this point each compilation unit is a full program. Early Algol 68 compilers supported separated compilation, each on its own way. The WG 2.1 also produced a proposal for a standard modules system for Algol 68, never implemented to my knowledge. A proper modules system is also in the works.

The goal is for GNU Algol 68 to be a strict super-language of Algol 68, as blessed by the Report.

At this point I am confident the implementation is viable and it is reasonable to continue the development in public without risking wasting anyone's time in vaporware.

Speaking about the implementation.

This is my first GCC front-end and I am still only moderately familiar with the applicable lore. Up to now I have focused in functionality rather than efficiency in order to assess the feasibility of the task and to get something working and suitable to be published. Therefore there are many parts of the implementation that are crude and can be made smarter, and places where I may have simply used the wrong approach, out of ignorance. The FE is also awfully slow and I haven't paid much attention to not leak memory. All of this will be fixed. In the meanwhile any feedback from actually knowledgeable FE gurus would be highly appreciated!

The parser used in this front-end has been borrowed and adapted from Algol 68 Genie, an Algol 68 interpreter written by Marcel van der Veer. It is worth noting that this parser is not your typical garden variety parser, as it is capable of effectively parsing the two-level grammar of Algol 68, which is no small deal. Parsing Algol 68 is notoriously difficult, and without Marcel's careful work of many years this front-end would most probably not exist. It is also a beautiful implementation that is a delight to both read and work with. I certainly have learned a lot from it. The syntax tree built by the parser is then lowered into a GENERIC tree by a lowering pass, which then invokes the gimplifier and hands the resulting gimple IR over to the rest of the compilation, down the rabbit hole all the way to optimized assembly code.

The DWARF currently generated by the compiler is not very useful. Emitting DWARF that accurately describes the Algol 68 data structures is still to be done. As is GDB support and its corresponding expressions parser, which by the way will be lots of fun to do, considering the language in question ^^

The mangling of symbols is currently very dumb. This is because we need to design and decide on a separated compilation model first in order to determine what information to encode in the symbols.

The compiler driver is called `gac', for GNU Algol 68 Compiler. The compiler proper is called `a681'. The run-time library is called `libgac'.

The front-end includes a testsuite for catching regressions, as well as an user manual and an internals manual, all of which is being expanded as the work progresses. A couple of tests are currently failing, sorry about that.

Note that auto re-generated files like configure are not included in the series to not bloat the emails. These can be re-generated normally using autoreconf and the like. I have also dispensed with ChangeLog entries in this WIP patch series, as well as with detailed commit messages. These will be incorporated in a subsequent version if/when the front-end gets officially proposed for incorporation in GCC.

All the C and C++ code is formatted following the GNU Coding Standards.

The original parser is copyright Marcel van der Veer. The rest of the code is either copyright of yours humble or boilerplate taken from other GCC front-ends. All the code is licensed under GPLv3+, with the GCC Runtime Library exception for run-time components. The manuals are licensed under the GNU FDL like the rest of the documentation shipped with GCC.

As to where to host the project, the obvious choice is perhaps a project at sourceware, but it would be nice if we could develop the front-end in a branch in the GCC git repo, to have a mailing list under gcc.gnu.org and to use a page in the GCC wiki to track the FE progress... please let me know if that is feasible.

An Emacs mode for editing Algol 68 programs can be found at https://git.sr.ht/~jemarch/a68-mode. It supports automatic indentation, pretty-printing of bold tags, an auto-stropping minor mode and other useful features.

The Algol 68 Jargon File at https://jemarch.net/a68-jargon aims to provide a comprehensive list of definitions for technical and non-technical terms used in the context of Algol 68, which are many. It contains few entries at the moment but I am progressively expanding it as time allows.

Finally, I am using the #gnualgol channel in irc.oftc.net. Everyone is welcome to join and have fun with Algol 68.

Salud!

PS: many thanks to Iain, Andrew, Segher and others for their help and patience answering my FE related n00b questions in the IRC channel. You are the best.