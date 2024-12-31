Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

Imagine opening your eyes one fine day and there is a blackout, banks cannot carry out transactions and government’s sensitive information has fallen into the clutches of the enemy. This is not a snapshot from the silver screen but an unsettling reality which looms large and nations across the world have often come across. In 2021, fuel supplies across the East Coast in the United States were halted for approximately 5 days as a result of a ransomware cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline by a hacker group known as DarkSide. This incident shook one of the world’s most advanced economies. If powerful nations like the United States are a sitting duck to such nefarious attacks, where do we stand? Can Pakistan manage to pay a ransom to cybercriminals if it falls prey to a large-scale cyberattack? What if our defense systems and critical infrastructure become captives? Pakistan is no novice to cyberattacks. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) encountered a cyberattack in October 2023, on account of an outdated [sic] Microsoft Hyper-V software, resulting in a 72-hour outage of its websites. In addition, the recent power blackout in January 2023 also holds testament to Pakistan’s power sector’s vulnerability to potential cybersecurity breaches. Pakistan’s banking sector is also in the lion’s den. From January to October 2024, Kaspersky reported a 114 per cent increase in banking and financial malware attacks compared to the same period in the previous year. This is just the tip of the iceberg in an era where states and non-state actors alike have resorted to cyberattacks as a sought-after weapon to bring their sinister objectives to fruition.