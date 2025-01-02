Our first quest into the world of C++26 was about =delete with an optional error message, which improves the readability of the source code and potentially the error messages. In this next part of our journey, we will continue to focus on readability improvements, particularly those for error messages.

With C++26 and the acceptance of P2741R3, we are getting better error messages for static_assert. Compile time assertions were introduced in C++11 with a mandatory message. Since C++17, the message is only optional. And with C++26, static_assert evolves further and the message can be a constant expression instead of an unevaluated string. In other words, it can have some dynamic elements.

This was not the first attempt to make such a feature part of C++, but back in 2014, when something similar was proposed, C++ didn’t have enough compile-time programming capabilities to make this easily implementable.