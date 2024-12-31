Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, GNU Boot, Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
CNX Software ☛ Luckfox Pico WebBee – A Rockchip RV1103 USB & Ethernet development board for web servers, scripting, and Smart Home applications
Luckfox has launched the Pico WebBee, a Linux-based micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 Cortex-A7 SoC with 64MB of on-chip RAM. Externally, the Pico WebBee resembles a USB dongle enclosed in an ABS case with a USB Type-A port and a 100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 port.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Arduino Plug and Make Kit Review: The Kit to start your journey
For many of us (me included) our gateway to the world of making was via the Arduino. It may not have Megabytes of memory, and Gigabytes of storage, but it does have GPIO pins that we can control using code. The Arduino Uno is still a powerful machine for imagination and experimentation, but what if you’re just getting started with electronics? Well you will need a kit, and the $78 Arduino Plug and Make Kit makes it so much easier to get started, thanks to a great series of tutorials, and a range of “Modulino” add on boards that simply connect to each other.
Is the Arduino Plug and Make Kit for you? What can we make with it, and more importantly, is it worth our money? Let's find out.
CCC ☛ A fully free BIOS with GNU Boot
In this talk we will first show you that a fully free BIOS firmware, is not only possible but also necessary to guarantee your freedom, technological independence and security in the long run. We will then present GNU Boot, a 100% free boot firmware distribution that accomplished these goals. The presentation will be held by Adrien Bourmault, one of the GNU Boot maintainers, whom will dive into the project's origins, goals and current status.
Linux Gizmos ☛ NanoKVM-USB: 4K HDMI Loopback, USB 3.0, and Integrated Keyboard/Mouse Control
This month, Sipeed unveiled the NanoKVM-USB, described as a compact and low-cost device designed to simplify the operation and management of multiple systems. The Sipeed Wiki pages indicate that this device eliminates the need for dedicated keyboards, mice, or monitors.
Tom's Hardware ☛ EDATec Passive Coolers for Raspberry Pi 5 and 4 Review: Keeping Cool
Passive cooling your Raspberry Pi provides a silent means to keep your Pi ticking, and EDATec has options for the Raspberry Pi 5 and the older 4.
peppe8o ☛ Open Source Hotel Management System with Qloapps and Raspberry Pi
This tutorial will show you how to install Qloapps on your Raspberry PI computer board.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-AIVoice-Z01 is an ESP32-S3 Hey Hi (AI) voice kit with dual microphones, wake word detection, noise reduction and echo cancellation
The ESP32-AIVoice-Z01 is an affordable ESP32-S3-powered Hey Hi (AI) voice kit designed for creating voice-controlled Hey Hi (AI) applications. It features Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity through the ESP32-S3 SoC, a dual digital microphone array for accurate voice recognition, and an onboard amplifier. The system also implements audio algorithms for noise reduction and echo cancellation.
CNX Software ☛ vPlayer – A 1.69-inch ESP32-S3 touchscreen video display with custom expansion options
The vPlayer is an ESP32-S3 touchscreen video display that can be used for continuous MJPEG video playback from a microSD card. It features a 280 x 240 1.69-inch smartwatch-sized touchscreen display with backlight control and also offers expansion options via JST SH/SR connectors (UART, I2C, and I2S audio), and additional I/O pads on the PCB.