Fedora and IBM: Filipe Rosset's Bug Fixes and Mark J. Wielaard Shills a Front Group of His Employer

The Radxa Orion O6 is a Mini ITX motherboard designed for AI computing and multimedia applications. Powered by the Cix CD8180 System-on-Chip, it combines powerful performance with a compact form factor for a variety of demanding use cases.

This month, Sipeed unveiled the NanoKVM-USB, described as a compact and low-cost device designed to simplify the operation and management of multiple systems.

Based on Fedora Linux 41, the Nobara 41 release switches to the open-source NVIDIA graphics driver by default, along with a cuda-devel option for additional CUDA package support, as well as the latest stable Vulkan drivers by default to improve support for some Vulkan games, and ships mesa-libgallium-freeworld compiled with x264/x265 codecs to improve screen recording.

Coming almost two months after PeaZip 10.1, the PeaZip 10.2 release adds GUI support for changing Brotli -q 11 and Zstd –ultra -22 compression levels, as well as support for manually deleting input files and folders at the end of tasks from the Options tab in the task progress dialog.

Coming a little over a month after KDE Plasma 6.2.4, the KDE Plasma 6.2.5 release is strictly a bugfix one addressing a System Settings crash that occurred when plugging in a mouse while viewing the Mouse page, one of the most common recent Powerdevil crashes, and a nasty bug that could cause the lock screen to be all black when using the X11 session.