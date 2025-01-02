Fedora and IBM: Filipe Rosset's Bug Fixes and Mark J. Wielaard Shills a Front Group of His Employer
Filipe Rosset: Fedora rawhide – fixed bugs 2024/08
Bug 2301154 – python-ipmi: FTBFS in Fedora rawhide/f41
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2301154
Filipe Rosset: Fedora rawhide – fixed bugs 2024/10
Bug 2316041 – dmtcp-3.1.0 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2316041
Bug 2315585 – mbuffer-20240929 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2315585
Bug 2317034 – mbuffer-20241007 is available
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2317034
Filipe Rosset: Latest Updates on Bugs and Packages for Fedora – qbittorrent, zmap, homebank, parallel, etc
Bug 2322277 – qbittorrent-5.0.1 is available
Update qbittorrent to 5.0.1 to fix CVE-2024-51774 and rhbz#2322277
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=2322277
Mark J. Wielaard: Supporting Software Freedom Conservancy in 2025 [Ed: Truly nonsense from employee of a monopoly; the SFC is fronting for this monopoly and actively censors community members who criticise this monopoly]