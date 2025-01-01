Public discourse in 2024 included such themes as: Will democracies survive? Is the 21st century becoming one of dictators and oligarchs? Does might make right? Do people care about human rights? What are humans doing to the Earth? And each other? Are we good stewards of all that has been given to us?

Many of us bury our heads in the sand. But it reminds me of something I learned more than forty years ago, when I was young and in college. At first I despaired, because I was paying too much attention to the people who drew away the light from others, the wealthy, the powerful, the self-obsessed, the people who wanted to be seen. It got me down. Then halfway through, I realized that the great majority of people around me were very nice people, individuals from all backgrounds, quietly working hard and doing great things. I finished college much happier than when I started.