today's leftovers

This year in GNU/Linux was a huge year. So many things happened. So many updates, releases, changes, improvements. GNU/Linux Marketshare, in fact, got much better too. So many things. So we're going to be covering everything in the super detail that we normally would on this week in GNU/Linux because there's just so many things to talk about. If you would like to learn more about each individual thing, you can check out the episode show notes. There will be links to every single time every single episode in the show notes so go check those out.