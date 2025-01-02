today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Dead Internet Theory is Facebook's New Business Model
Al Bots will soon have profile pictures & bios, "exist on [Facebook], kind of in the same way that accounts do."
This Year in Linux, the Top GNU/Linux News of 2024
This year in GNU/Linux was a huge year. So many things happened. So many updates, releases, changes, improvements. GNU/Linux Marketshare, in fact, got much better too. So many things. So we're going to be covering everything in the super detail that we normally would on this week in GNU/Linux because there's just so many things to talk about. If you would like to learn more about each individual thing, you can check out the episode show notes. There will be links to every single time every single episode in the show notes so go check those out.
Games
XDA ☛ The Steam snap is now much better for gaming
If you're a fan of containerized packages on Ubuntu, you'll appreciate some changes Canonical made specifically for the Steam snap in October. Relaxing the Ubuntu AppArmor for Steam allows the software to run everything, essentially resulting in better overall performance. Snaps still have some way to go, for sure, but it's good to see more convenient options are improving for absolute Linux beginners (and no, I'm not suggesting the .deb route is difficult).
Desktop Environments/WMs
University of Toronto ☛ I'm firmly attached to a mouse and (overlapping) windows
In the tech circles I follow, there are a number of people who are firmly in what I could call a 'text mode' camp (eg, also). Over on the Fediverse, I said something in an aside about my personal tastes: [...]
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Scarlett Gately Moore: KDE: Application snaps 24.12.0 release and more
I hope everyone had a wonderful holiday! Your present from me is shiny new application snaps! There are several new qt6 ports in this release. Please visit https://snapcraft.io/store?q=kde
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME ☛ Sophie Herold: This was 2024
A huge thanks to everyone who supported my work!
[...]
A huge thanks to everyone who supported my work!
Distributions and Operating Systems
Slackware Family
Eric Hameleers ☛ Quick ungoogled chromium tips
Hey folks. While working I needed to find a historical page in my Chromium browser history and failed. I thought “here we go again” and decided to share some quick tips for users of Ungoogled Chromium at the year’s end. I run into this issue from time to time on computers where I use Chromium.
Open Hardware/Modding
Tom's Hardware ☛ Monitor air quality on the go with the Raspberry Pi Pico 2
Arnov Sharma has created a Raspberry Pi Pico 2-powered air quality monitor that is totally portable thanks to its internal battery.
