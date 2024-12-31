After a 4 year effort by a number of people, with over 6168+ commits, the Great Fork Merge has been completed and the Official IOCCC web site has been updated!

A significant number of improvements has been made to the IOCCC winning entries. A number of fixes and improvements involve the ability of reasonable modern Unix/Linux systems to be able to compile and even run them. See FAQ Section 4 for information on how to compile. See the FAQ Section 8 for details on changes made to the entries.