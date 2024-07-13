Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Rhino 1.9.0 Update On CRAN: New Formatting Tools And Cleaner {Bslib} Integration
We’re excited to announce the release of Rhino 1.9, bringing with it some powerful new features for developers.
Rlang ☛ Kolkata R User Group: A Rich History with Statistics
The R Consortium recently spoke with Samrit Pramanik of the Kolkata R User Group about his experience starting a new R User Group in India. Samrit highlighted Kolkata’s rich history...
Python
The New Stack ☛ What Is the NumPy Python Library and How Do You Use It?
NumPy stands for Numerical Python and is an open source library that has become invaluable to the science and engineering [...]
Qt ☛ Qt Creator 14 RC released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 14 RC!
Qt ☛ Qt for Android Supported Versions Guidelines
Qt for Android usually supports a wide range of Android versions, some very old. To keep the supported versions to a level that’s maintainable by Qt, especially for LTS releases which are expected to live for three years, Qt for Android is adopting new guidelines for selecting the supported versions for a given Qt release in the hope that this effort would make the selection clear and transparent, and help shape proper expectations of support for each Qt for Android release.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Akademy 2024 T-Shirt orders open
Pre-orders are now open for the Akademy 2024 T-shirt, this is only for those who will be attending Akademy, in person, in Würzburg
