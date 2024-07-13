Linux event and Linux kernel 6.6.39 compiled for EasyOS

The System Boot and Security Microconference has been a critical platform for enthusiasts and professionals working on firmware, bootloaders, system boot, and security. This year, the conference focuses on the challenges of upstreaming boot process improvements to the GNU/Linux kernel. Cryptography, an ever-evolving field, poses unique demands on secure elements and TPMs as newer algorithms are introduced and older ones are deprecated. Additionally, new hardware architectures with DRTM capabilities, such as ARM’s D-RTM specification and the increased use of fTPMs in innovative applications, add to the complexity of the task. This is the fifth time the conference has been held in the last six years.

Trusted Platform Modules (TPMs) for encrypting disks have become widespread across various distributions. This highlights the vital role that TPMs play in ensuring platform security. As the field of confidential computing continues to grow, virtual machine firmware must evolve to meet end-users’ demands, and GNU/Linux would have to leverage exposed capabilities to provide relevant security properties. Mechanisms like UEFI Secure Boot that were once limited to OEMs now empower end-users. The System Boot and Security Microconference aims to address these challenges collaboratively and transparently. We welcome talks on the following technologies that can help achieve this goal.