9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 7th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 08, 2024



This was another slow week due to people being on summer vacation, so the biggest releases are a new Raspberry Pi OS build with lots of goodies for Raspberry Pi fans, a new ISO snapshot of the systemd-free, Debian-based, and immutable Nitrux distro, and new KDE Plasma and Gear updates.

On top of that, the Linux Mint devs released the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system, which is expected later this month. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 7th, 2024.

