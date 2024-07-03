posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2024



Quoting: Manjaro 24.0.3 Wynsdey released —

GNOME’s filemanager comes with a new global search feature in GNOME 46. Global search is a great way to jump directly into search, without having to think about where the items you want are located. The new feature also leverages GNOME’s existing file search capabilities, including the ability to search the contents of files, and filter by file type and modification date. Another great thing about global search is that it makes it possible to search multiple locations simultaneously, which can include locations that aren’t in your home directory. To set this up, go to the newly refined search locations settings, and add the locations that you want to be included.

GNOME’s remote desktop experience has been significantly enhanced for version 46, with the introduction of a new dedicated remote login option. This allows remotely connecting to a GNOME system which is not already in use. Connecting in this way means that the system’s display can be configured from the remote side, resulting in a better experience for the remote user.

The Settings app has been reorganized for GNOME 46, to make it easier to navigate. To this end, a new System section has been created, which contains preferences for Region & Language, Date & Time, Users, Remote Desktop, Secure Shell, and About. The Apps settings have also been consolidated, and now include the Default Apps and Removable Media settings.