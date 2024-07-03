Manjaro 24.0.3 Wynsdey released
GNOME’s filemanager comes with a new global search feature in GNOME 46. Global search is a great way to jump directly into search, without having to think about where the items you want are located. The new feature also leverages GNOME’s existing file search capabilities, including the ability to search the contents of files, and filter by file type and modification date. Another great thing about global search is that it makes it possible to search multiple locations simultaneously, which can include locations that aren’t in your home directory. To set this up, go to the newly refined search locations settings, and add the locations that you want to be included.
GNOME’s remote desktop experience has been significantly enhanced for version 46, with the introduction of a new dedicated remote login option. This allows remotely connecting to a GNOME system which is not already in use. Connecting in this way means that the system’s display can be configured from the remote side, resulting in a better experience for the remote user.
The Settings app has been reorganized for GNOME 46, to make it easier to navigate. To this end, a new System section has been created, which contains preferences for Region & Language, Date & Time, Users, Remote Desktop, Secure Shell, and About. The Apps settings have also been consolidated, and now include the Default Apps and Removable Media settings.
Based on the Arch Linux operating system, Manjaro focuses on accessibility and aims to make the transition from Windows as smooth as possible for all new users. The initial release is dated July 10, 2011, and the latest major update arrived in mid-May 2024, when Manjaro 24.0 Wynsdey launched with Plasma 6 and the Linux kernel labeled 6.9. Its predecessor, labeled 23.1.0 and nicknamed "Vulcan," arrived at the end of 2023 and uses the 6.6 LTS kernel. This week, Wynsdey received its third maintenance update.
Unsurprisingly, there's not much changed on the surface with this minor update. All six existing editions should get under-the-hood updates, tweaks, and fixes. These editions are Plasma, Xfce, Gnome, Cinnamon, i3, and Sway. Those who want to take a closer look at the package updates can do so by checking out this page. The highlights worth being mentioned include Wine 9.11, Systemd 256.1, new firmware added to the kernel (no details revealed), Qemu 9.0.1, LibreOffice 24.2.4, Firefox 127.0.1, initial updates to Cinnamon 6.2, and more.