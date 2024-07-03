Debian Development Updates
Niels Thykier: Debian packaging with style black
When I started working on the language server for debputy, one of several reasons was about automatic applying a formatting style. Such that you would not have to remember to manually reformat the file.
One of the problems with supporting automatic formatting is that no one agrees on the "one true style". To make this concrete, Johannes Schauer Marin Rodrigues did the numbers of which wrap-and-sort option that are most common in https://bugs.debian.org/895570#46. Unsurprising, we end up with 14-15 different styles with various degrees of popularity. To make matters worse, wrap-and-sort does not provide a way to declare "this package uses options -sat".
So that begged the question, how would debputy know which style it should use when it was going to reformat file. After a couple of false-starts, Christian Hofstaedtler mentioned that we could just have a field in debian/control for supporting a "per-package" setting in responds to my concern about adding a new "per-package" config file.
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2024/06
The 6th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024: – GNU/Linux kernel updated up to 6.9.7, 6.6.36-LTS, 6.1.96-LTS & 5.15.161-LTS – added Debian backports GNU/Linux kernels to APTus: [...]
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities June 2024
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities June 2024
A short status update of what happened on my side last month. Was able to test our Cellbroadcast bits, feedbackd became more flexible regarding LEDs, Phosh 0.40 is out, and some more.