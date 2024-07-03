Debian Development Updates

When I started working on the language server for debputy , one of several reasons was about automatic applying a formatting style. Such that you would not have to remember to manually reformat the file.

One of the problems with supporting automatic formatting is that no one agrees on the "one true style". To make this concrete, Johannes Schauer Marin Rodrigues did the numbers of which wrap-and-sort option that are most common in https://bugs.debian.org/895570#46. Unsurprising, we end up with 14-15 different styles with various degrees of popularity. To make matters worse, wrap-and-sort does not provide a way to declare "this package uses options -sat ".