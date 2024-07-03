Programming Lefovers
Rlang ☛ The Hidden Challenges Of Working With Cloud Large Language Models: A Text2Graph Case Study
Staying ahead of the curve in machine learning often means adapting to unexpected changes. Recently, our team at Appsilon encountered a situation that highlights the importance of constant monitoring and flexible solutions when working with cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs). Interested in a demo of our Text2Graph application?
Rlang ☛ Unlocking the Power of Administrative Data with healthyR.data
Hello, fellow data enthusiasts! Today, I’m excited to share insights into the { healthyR.data } package, an essential tool in the healthyverse that will streamline your data exploration and testing processes.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.27 Concurrency Learnings
Scott Sotka has published a nice blog post about how they started using Raku in production, and what they learned to make that all happen: Learnings in Raku and Pg Concurrency. Nice to see that things just work, even asynchronously.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
Week 5 recap
Trying to do a vector approach which most other programs with the pixel-perfect algorithm uses. So currently we have a vector strokeCoordinate initiated in kistoolfreehand because that's where strokes gets initiated, doStroke, and endStroke are.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Medium ☛ Tamnjong Larry Tabeh: GNOME- What I’d like to know as a newcomer
Navigating an open-source community for the first time can be challenging. Understanding the project and deciding which aspects or areas to contribute can be difficult. Today, I aim to answer a few common questions that newcomers to GNOME might have and help someone get started.
