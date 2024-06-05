Windows Total Cost of Ownership Cautionary Tales

Several major hospitals in London have faced service disruptions following a ransomware attack on a third-party responsible for providing pathology services. As a result, the Synnovis ransomware attack has been assigned a critical incident emergency status by the authorities.

On Monday, a ransomware attack targeted Synnovis, a company offering pathology services such as blood tests for transfusions to various healthcare organizations. A spokesperson for NHS England London confirmed the incident, stating that the hospital network was currently disconnected from Synnovis IT servers.