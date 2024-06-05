Windows Total Cost of Ownership Cautionary Tales
-
Cyble Inc ☛ Synnovis Ransomware Attack Impacts Several London Hospitals
Several major hospitals in London have faced service disruptions following a ransomware attack on a third-party responsible for providing pathology services. As a result, the Synnovis ransomware attack has been assigned a critical incident emergency status by the authorities.
On Monday, a ransomware attack targeted Synnovis, a company offering pathology services such as blood tests for transfusions to various healthcare organizations. A spokesperson for NHS England London confirmed the incident, stating that the hospital network was currently disconnected from Synnovis IT servers.
-
The Record ☛ Suspected state-sponsored hackers hit 22 Canadian provincial government inboxes
A suspected state-sponsored hack of government systems in British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province, is believed to have affected 22 email inboxes containing sensitive information about 19 people, a minister said on Monday.
Mike Farnworth, the province’s public safety minister, told journalists that there was currently “no indication that the general public's information was accessed,” as reported by the country’s public broadcaster CBC.
-
Wired ☛ This Hacker Tool Extracts All the Data Collected by Windows’ New Recall AI
Dubbed TotalRecall—yes, after the 1990 sci-fi film—the tool can pull all the information that Recall saves into its main database on a Windows laptop. “The database is unencrypted. It’s all plain text,” Hagenah says. Since Microsoft revealed Recall in mid-May, security researchers have repeatedly compared it to spyware or stalkerware that can track everything you do on your device. “It’s a Trojan 2.0 really, built in,” Hagenah says, adding that he built TotalRecall—which he’s releasing on GitHub—in order to show what is possible and to encourage Microsoft to make changes before Recall fully launches.