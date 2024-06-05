Games: Vampire Therapist, Persist Online, and More
Vampire Therapist is a unique dark comedy narrative adventure with a great voice cast
Being a Vampire Therapist is not something that's high up on my wishlist of jobs, but it certainly sounds interesting and you can try out the fresh demo now. Created in conjunction with licensed therapists, you'll take on the role of Sam in this intriguing therapy 'em up.
Persist Online is a new MMORPG from the developer of the classic Tibia
After almost 30 years, CipSoft, the veteran multiplayer game developer behind 1997’s Tibia, is back with another MMORPG: Persist Online. It's confirmed that it will support Linux, macOS and Windows - so everyone on PC can get involved in the fun.
TFC: The Fertile Crescent a Bronze Age pixel-art RTS releases June 13
TFC: The Fertile Crescent is a Bronze Age pixel-art RTS from Wield Interactive that's now set to leave Early Access on June 13. The indie developer has been supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Games Grant.
Roll the dice to attack enemies in Dice & Fold, try the demo now
Dice & Fold is another upcoming game from Tinymice Entertainment and Rogue Duck Interactive, who are also involved in Stellar Settlers: Space Base Builder and NEODUEL: Backpack Monsters.
Hades II tops the most played Steam Deck games for May 2024
Pretty unsurprising really. Hades II is the most played Steam Deck game for May 2024, with the original also high up in the list.