posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2024



Quoting: Zabbix 7.0 Open Source Monitoring System Released —

The Zabbix Team announced the release of Zabbix 7.0, marking a major update to its robust monitoring suite. For those unfamiliar, Zabbix offers a scalable, enterprise-class open-source solution for monitoring networks, servers, virtual machines, and cloud services, ensuring real-time data management and security.

Now, something very important related to the new release – to adapt to the evolving tech landscape while preserving its open-source ethos, Zabbix 7.0 is transitioning to the AGPLv3 license from GPLv2.