today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Disable Avahi-Daemon in Linux
It helps devices and applications find each other on a local network without needing to configure the DNS server manually.
-
Andy Bell ☛ Let’s make a floating button sign up form pattern
I tackle an age-old design pattern and build it with nice, simple CSS.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Some history and limitations of uname(1) fields
Uname(1) is a command that hypothetically prints some potentially useful information about your system. In practice what information it prints, how useful that information is, and what command line options it supports varies widely between both different sorts of Unixes and between different versions of Linux (due to using different versions of GNU Coreutils, and different patches for it). I was asked recently if this situation ever made any sense and the general answer is 'maybe'.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Visual Studio Code on Fedora 40 [Ed: This is proprietary spyware controlled remotely by Microsoft. Use something like KATE instead.]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Visual Studio Code on Fedora 40. Visual Studio Code, often abbreviated as VS Code, is a powerful and versatile code editor developed by Microsoft. Despite its name, it’s not just limited to Visual Studio or Abusive Monopolist Microsoft technologies.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Change TimeZone on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to change TimeZone on Fedora 40. In today’s interconnected world, having the correct time zone configured on your GNU/Linux system is crucial for seamless communication, scheduling, and synchronization with various services and applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS [Ed: This is proprietary spyware controlled remotely by Microsoft. Use something like KATE instead.]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Visual Studio Code (VS Code) is a powerful, open-source code editor developed by Microsoft. It has gained immense popularity among developers due to its versatility, customizability, and extensive language support.
-
-
H2S Media ☛ How to install the GNS3 server on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Linux
Start creating and testing your network before actually deploying by installing the GNS3 network simulator on Ubuntu 24.04 server or desktop Linux… GNS3 is a network simulator tool for students, designers, and engineers for creating and testing networks in a virtual environment [...]