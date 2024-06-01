8 Years Ago

EIGHT days from now this site turns 20, so we look back 8 years and recall news like this from Softpedia. Because Softpedia got destroyed by Microsofters (and Marius Nestor started an alternative). Back in the days there was a lot of highly relevant and topical coverage about GNU/Linux.

A lot has changed since then.

They've since killed the news sections.

"Yeah," the former editor noted, "after I left only Bogdan “Microsoft” Popa remained to write news and it didn’t last long because one man can’t cover everything… and there are far better news outlets out there that people read, so they killed the news section entirely…" █