Events and Communities: Kernel, LinuxCNC, LibreOffice, WordCamp
LWN ☛ CFP: the 2024 Kernel Maintainers Summit
The 2024 Kernel Maintainers Summit will happen on September 17 in
Vienna, Austria; it is an invitation-only event for a small group to
discuss important kernel-development problems. The call for
proposals for this gathering has now been posted. One of the best ways
to be invited to the event is to propose a topic that needs discussion in
that forum. The deadline for proposals is June 18.
Petter Reinholdtsen ☛ Petter Reinholdtsen: The 2024 LinuxCNC Norwegian developer gathering
The LinuxCNC project is still going strong. And I believe this great software system for numerical control of machines such as milling machines, lathes, plasma cutters, routers, cutting machines, robots and hexapods, would do even better with more in-person developer gatherings, so we plan to organise such gathering this summer too.
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: May 2024
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more…
Content Management Systems (CMS)
WordPress ☛ WordCamp Europe 2024: Mid-Year Update and Q&A with Matt Mullenweg
WordCamp Europe 2024 kicks off on June 13, gathering WordPressers from across the globe to Torino, Italy. Find out more about the conference and how to live stream project Cofounder Matt Mullenweg's mid-year update.
