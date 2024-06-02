Kernel 6.8 end-of-life (EOL) and Microsoft-connected CISA makes a huge deal out of non-critical Linux flaws
The Linux kernel, the core that essentially powers your operating system distribution, is constantly changing with new versions and upgrades seemingly always on the go. Older versions eventually reach end-of-life (EOL), meaning they no longer receive security updates. Why is this a problem? Well, it could leave your system vulnerable to potential attacks, this is true for any software beyond end of life. Upgrading to the latest supported kernel, version 6.9 in this case, is important to maintain a secure and healthy system.
Ars Technica ☛ Federal agency warns critical Linux vulnerability being actively exploited [Ed: CISA shifting focus to "Linux" because CISA is infiltrated by Microsoft people [1, 2]]
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency urges affected users to update ASAP.
Ziff Davis ☛ Alert on Linux Kernel Vulnerability Sent Out by CISA [Ed: Not even severe, unlike Microsoft back doors]
Security Affairs ☛ CISA adds Check Point Quantum Security Gateways and Linux Kernel flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog [Ed: The media rarely focuses on non-Linux, as FUD is the agenda]
The issue impacts CloudGuard Network, Quantum Maestro, Quantum Scalable Chassis, Quantum Security Gateways, Quantum Spark Appliances. Impacted versions are R80.20.x, R80.20SP (EOL), R80.40 (EOL), R81, R81.10, R81.10.x, and R81.20.