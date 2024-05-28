FreeBSD 14.1-RC1 Now Available

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 28, 2024



The first RC build of the 14.1-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 14.1-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 14.1-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 14.1-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 14.1-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 14.1-RC1 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 14.1-RC1 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 14.1-RC1 armv7 GENERICSD o 14.1-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC o 14.1-RC1 aarch64 RPI o 14.1-RC1 aarch64 PINE64 o 14.1-RC1 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 14.1-RC1 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 14.1-RC1 aarch64 ROCK64 o 14.1-RC1 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 14.1-RC1 riscv64 GENERIC o 14.1-RC1 riscv64 GENERICSD

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/ISO-IMAGES/14.1/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/14.1" branch.

A summary of changes since BETA3 includes:

o DVD images have been updated to include a set of packages likely to be more useful on modern systems.

o Several kernel panics have been fixed.

o A man page has been added for ice(4) and several man pages have been updated.

o A regression in ftpd's use of ls has been fixed.

o Several improvements have been made to the sound and snd_hda code.

o Unbound has been updated to 1.20.0.

o Kernel compilation without option INET has been fixed.

o A bug in the parsing of comments in /etc/resolv.conf has been fixed.

A list of changes since 14.0 is available in the releng/14.1 release notes:

https://www.freebsd.org/releases/14.1R/relnotes/

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 14.1-RELEASE cycle progresses.

Read on