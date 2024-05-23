Audiocasts: mintCast and FLOSS Weekly
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 437.5 – Dude, Where’s My Password?
In our Innards section: we’re going to discuss some best practices for good hygiene and safety when utilizing technology.
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 784: I’ll Buy You A Poutine
This week Jonathan Bennett and Dan Lynch talk with François Proulx about Poutine, the Open Source security scanner for build pipeline vulnerabilities. This class of vulnerability isn’t as well known as it should be, and threatens to steal secrets, or even allow for supply chain attacks in FLOSS software.