Events: Free Software Directory Meeting, PGConf.EU, London Perl & Raku Workshop 2024, openSUSE Conference

The schedule for openSUSE Conference 2024 is out and it is filled with several talks about open-source ecosystem and includes several breaks for networking opportunities.

Open-source enthusiasts, developers and contributors will meet at the Z-Bau from June 27 to June 29 to share, discuss and showcase the latest advancements in open-source technologies, projects and communities. The conference will feature a series of talks, workshops, meetups and keynote speakers providing valuable insights into current and future directions of open-source software.