Events: Free Software Directory Meeting, PGConf.EU, London Perl & Raku Workshop 2024, openSUSE Conference
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, May 24, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, May 24, from 12:00
PostgreSQL ☛ Call for Sponsors for PGConf.EU 2024 is now open!
PGConf.EU 2024 will take place in Athens from October 22-25, gathering attendees from around the world and across industries. Developers, DBAs, product managers, company CTOs, and CEOs will come together to this largest European PostgreSQL event.
Perl ☛ The London Perl & Raku Workshop 2024
LPW is Back
We’re happy to confirm the return of The London Perl & Raku Workshop after a five year break: [...]
SUSE/OpenSUSE
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE Conference Schedule Set
The schedule for openSUSE Conference 2024 is out and it is filled with several talks about open-source ecosystem and includes several breaks for networking opportunities.
Open-source enthusiasts, developers and contributors will meet at the Z-Bau from June 27 to June 29 to share, discuss and showcase the latest advancements in open-source technologies, projects and communities. The conference will feature a series of talks, workshops, meetups and keynote speakers providing valuable insights into current and future directions of open-source software.
