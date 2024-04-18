Wayland, where are we in 2024? Any good for being the default?

Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2024



Functionality, first and foremost. My motto. A tool that doesn't do what it's supposed to do is a broken tool. A useless tool. Unfortunately, in the software world, in the past decade or so, there's been a trend of offering half-broken tools as a way of life. Create a replacement for something "old", but the replacement is only half as good. Then, it will be "fixed" (iterated) over some weird "agile" "continuous development" process over the next few years. For example, in Windows, Settings is still not as good as Control Panel. Don't want, don't care.

In Linux, Wayland is supposed to replace X11. It's been fifteen years since Wayland came to be, and I've tested it dozens of times in the past decade, to see whether it can do what it ought to do - offer functional parity let alone superior functionality to the "old" tool. So far, every time, the answer has been a big no. But recently, I had a chance to test Wayland quite some as part of my Plasma 6 series, and I want to share my findings here. Let's see whether this "new" display protocol can finally usurp the old stuff. Commence.

