Wayland, where are we in 2024? Any good for being the default?

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.14

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Linux-Compatible DEBIX Infinity with PCIe x1 & Dual GbE Ports

At Embedded World 2024, OKdo and DEBIX unveiled the DEBIX Infinity Industrial Single Board Computer, featuring the NXP i.MX 8M Plus Quad Lite processor. This device is designed for a variety of industrial applications such as smart robotics, Industry 4.0, edge computing, IoT gateways, and security systems.

New ODROID-H4 SBC Series Features N97 and N305 Intel Processors

Hardkernel’s latest addition to the single-board computer market, the ODROID-H4 series, integrates Intel’s Alder Lake architecture to provide significant upgrades that enhance functionality and versatility for both general use and performance-intensive applications.

Radxa Teases Upcoming AICore SG2300x Module with Octa-core SOPHON SG2300x SoC

Radxa has recently previewed a new compact embedded module, the AICore SG2300x, built around the SOPHON SG2300x System-on-Chip. This module promises significant computational power for AI applications, featuring dual PHYs and a high-performance Tensor Processing Unit.

9to5Linux

Volla Tablet Launches on Kickstarter with Support for Ubuntu Touch

Featuring a 12.3-inch Quad HD display with 2650×1600 pixel resolution, the Volla Tablet uses a powerful MediaTek Gaming G99 8-core processor, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB internal storage. It also comes with a long-lasting 10,000 mAh battery, 2G/3G/4G cellular network support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 13+5 MP main camera.

LXQt 2.0 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

The big highlight of this release is that LXQt 2.0 is fully ported to the latest Qt 6 application framework to provide users with a more modern UI. However, this doesn’t mean Qt 5-based apps aren’t supported. Distros can ship LXQt 2.0 with Qt5 styling and Qt5 file dialog by renaming some packages to be installed in parallel with their Qt 6 versions.

Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Include Snap Installation Monitor for a Smoother Experience

Lubuntu is and will always be known as the lightest official Ubuntu flavor on the market, and, with the upcoming Noble Numbat series, the Lubuntu devs want users to enjoy a smoother experience with and without Snaps. I’m saying without because Lubuntu is the only official Ubuntu flavor (for now) to let you install a Snap-free system using the Minimal installation option in the Calamares installer.

VirtualBox 7.0.16 Released with Initial Support for Linux 6.8 and 6.9 Kernels

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.14, the VirtualBox 7.0.16 release is here to introduce initial support for Linux kernel 6.8 into Linux Guest Additions, which means that you can now also run distributions powered by Linux kernel 6.8 inside virtual machines.

Calamares 3.3.6 Linux Installer Improves Support for Plymouth Splash Screens

Highlights of the Calamares 3.3.6 release include improvements for systems using the Plymouth splash screen by adding the “splash” parameter to kernel parameters during the bootloader installation. It also adds support for using plymouth-set-default-theme to avoid issues with your Plymouth configuration.

Firefox 126 Enters Beta Testing with a Revamped Dialog for Clearing User Data

Firefox 126 seems quite a small release promising only a simpler and more unified dialog for clearing user data. Available in the same location (Settings > Privacy & Security > Cookies and Site Data > Clear Data), the new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies and site data, temporary cached files and pages, as well as site settings.

KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Is Out to Improve Plasma Wayland, System Monitor, and More

KDE Plasma 6.0.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.3 to add support for selecting multiple wallpapers in Plasma’s “Add New Wallpaper” dialog and update the threshold for showing any text in Plasma’s traditional Task Manager widget smaller to be visible at narrow task widths.

news

Wayland, where are we in 2024? Any good for being the default?

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2024

display protocol

Functionality, first and foremost. My motto. A tool that doesn't do what it's supposed to do is a broken tool. A useless tool. Unfortunately, in the software world, in the past decade or so, there's been a trend of offering half-broken tools as a way of life. Create a replacement for something "old", but the replacement is only half as good. Then, it will be "fixed" (iterated) over some weird "agile" "continuous development" process over the next few years. For example, in Windows, Settings is still not as good as Control Panel. Don't want, don't care.

In Linux, Wayland is supposed to replace X11. It's been fifteen years since Wayland came to be, and I've tested it dozens of times in the past decade, to see whether it can do what it ought to do - offer functional parity let alone superior functionality to the "old" tool. So far, every time, the answer has been a big no. But recently, I had a chance to test Wayland quite some as part of my Plasma 6 series, and I want to share my findings here. Let's see whether this "new" display protocol can finally usurp the old stuff. Commence.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Announcing AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta!
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is announcing the availability of AlmaLinux 9.4 Beta “Seafoam Ocelot” for all supported architectures
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
TUXEDO Sirius 16 Gen2 All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop Gets Faster Ryzen 7 CPU
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the availability for pre-order of the second generation (Gen2) TUXEDO Sirius 16 all-AMD Linux gaming laptop with an updated Ryzen 7 processor.
Microsoft Layoffs in Windows Division
karma there, too
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Katarina Behrens at Akademy 2019
Videos and shows
KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Is Out to Improve Plasma Wayland, System Monitor, and More
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.4 as the fourth of five maintenance updates to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series bringing fixes for bugs and crashes, as well as performance and UI improvements.
New Updates in PCLinuxOS
Some PCLinuxOS patches of interest
Gentoo Linux tells AI-generated code contributions to fork off
AI-generated and assisted code contributions are no longer allowed in the Gentoo Linux distribution
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Release Postponed Due to Security Concerns
Canonical rebuilds Ubuntu 24.04 LTS packages for Noble Numbat Beta
VirtualBox 7.0.16 Released with Initial Support for Linux 6.8 and 6.9 Kernels
Today, Oracle released VirtualBox 7.0.16 as a new stable update to its open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software bringing quite a few interesting changes for Linux users.
Mozilla Firefox 125 Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Today, Mozilla published the final build of Firefox 125 as the latest stable release for their popular open-source and cross-platform web browser that introduces new features and many improvements.
 
Kubernetes v1.30: Uwubernetes
new release
Purism Differentiator Series, Part 11: Convergence
Purism’s innovations in creating a truly convergent operating system has spread far and wide into an ever increasing application list
Wayland, where are we in 2024? Any good for being the default?
Fifteen years, and Wayland still isn't as good as X11. At this point, it's a bit sad
Windows TCO Tales
Cost of Windows
Security Incidents (Windows Mostly)
TCO and more
All-Time Highs for GNU/Linux in South America Amid Windows Layoffs
latest statCounter data for this month
Volla Tablet Launches on Kickstarter with Support for Ubuntu Touch
Volla, the maker of the Volla Phone smartphones, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for their first tablet device, the Volla Tablet, which will also support the Ubuntu Touch mobile OS.
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
'Linux' Foundation Openwashing and FUD (From Microsoft Employees Inside the 'Linux' Foundation)
Entryism in there...
Android Leftovers
Volla Tablet is a Google-free Android tablet that also supports Ubuntu Touch
Torvalds complicates his use of indentation in Linux Kconfig
Linux kernel supremo Linus Torvalds has made the use of indentation in kernel config files more ambiguous
Don't like your Linux desktop? Here's how to install an alternative
If you're not happy with the desktop environment your chosen distribution uses
Graphics offload revisited
We first introduced support for dmabufs and graphics offload last fall, and it is included in GTK 4.14
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 185 released
I am happy to announce that we finally have a new release of IPFire
Hardware Projects and Products, Mostly Freedom-Centric
some proprietary too
Programming Leftovers
Including some Mozilla news
Software: fwbackups, Calamares, Retro, Faircamp, and More
a mix of FOSS stories
today's howtos
5 howtos for now
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
incidents, breaches, and some Windows TCO stories
today's howtos
many howtos
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.7, Linux 6.6.28, Linux 6.1.87, and Linux 5.15.156
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.7 kernel
LXQt 2.0 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
LXQt 2.0 desktop environment is now available ported to the latest Qt 6 framework and advancing support for the Wayland display protocol. Here’s what else is new!
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Red Hat links
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
3 Windows TCO examples
Android Leftovers
Harnessing the power of Android apps: Trends and innovations for 2024
6 Best Free and Open Source Web Application Firewalls
They should be used together with other security software
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Tor Browser 13.0.14, Mozilla, and Slack alternatives
Games: RetroDECK, Necro Patch, and Lots More
7 articles from gamingonlinux
Open Source Software Security Engine and Web Application Firewall
This is free and open source software
today's howtos
only a handful for now
Open Source Software and Installation Guides
fwbackups is published under an open source license
Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
Purism Differentiator Series, Part 10: Convenience
Fully protecting your privacy, security, and having your digital rights retained should not require a person to be inconvenienced
German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
today's leftovers
Debian, Ubuntu, and more
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
mostly corporate stuff
today's howtos
only 3 howtos for now
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Gemini Protocol in 2025 Onwards [original]
over 10,000 requests over Gemini Protocol
Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to Include Snap Installation Monitor for a Smoother Experience
The Lubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution will come with a Snap installation monitor tool to inform users when Snaps have been installed during the first boot.
Security Leftovers
about half a dozen stories
GNU/Linux + ChromeOS Measured at Around 20% in Norway [original]
Desktop Operating System Market Share Norway: Jan 2009 - Apr 2024
Blaming "Linux" for Intel Defects
As usual
Programming and More
mostly leftovers for the day
Security Leftovers
mostly incidents
Fedora / Red Hat Leftovers
some rather long articles, too
Software and Games Leftovers
Taler, FEX, and more
Open Hardware/Modding: Retro, STM32, Raspberry Pi, Role of GNU/Linux, and Arduino
Some devices-oriented news
today's howtos
many howtos for today
KDE Frameworks and KDE Videos
Some KDE picks for today
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Late Night Linux, WordPress Briefing, and Linux User Space
Some new episodes
Mozilla: These Weeks in Firefox, Servo, and More
3 stories, Firefox focus
Planning a Small Party for Tux Machines [original]
We're turning 20 in 8 weeks from now
Firefox 126 Enters Beta Testing with a Revamped Dialog for Clearing User Data
While Mozilla is still working on releasing Firefox 125, which was delayed due to a last-minute blocker bug, they’ve already promoted the next major release, Firefox 126, to the beta channel for public testing.
Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian Trixie Are Getting a Refined APT Command-Line Interface
Ubuntu 24.10 and Debian GNU/Linux 13 will feature a refined command-line feel for the APT package manager with columnar display, colors, and more padding for structured package information.
Android Leftovers
Android to grow at ‘twice the pace of iOS’ in 2024, IDC says
GNU/Linux Inches Closer to 10% in Turkey [original]
Windows was measured at 99.56% in April 2009
Zorin OS – Linux distribution based on Ubuntu
Zorin OS is renowned for being user-friendly and offering a familiar design
Fedora – innovative platform for hardware, clouds, and containers
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Arch Linux Re-Elects Current Leader for Another Term
Levente Polyák continues as Arch Linux Project Leader and wins the 2024 election unopposed
Radxa NIO 12L – A low-profile MediaTek Genio 1200 SBC with Ubuntu certification for at least 5 years of updates
Radxa says Android, Ubuntu, and Yocto Linux will be supported
10 Small Image Tools that Pack a Real Punch
The spotlight usually focuses on the heavyweight Linux graphics tools such as GIMP, Shotwell, digiKam, Inkscape, and Krita
PMS – interactive console client for the Music Player Daemon
It’s free and open source software
Purism Differentiator Series And Librem 5
It is not just important to deliver products that respect people and their rights to privacy, security, and individual freedoms
KDE neon Open Door Chat
We’re a few weeks after the KDE 6 Megarelease and while many people have it working well there were too many problems in KDE neon’s rollout
Kdenlive 24.02.2 released
The second maintenance release of the 24.02 series is out with performance optimizations when moving clips in the timeline and across multiple project bins
RebornOS is a beautiful, user-friendly take on Arch Linux with desktop options galore
Looking for a Linux distro that's easy to use and highly customizable? RebornOS is both
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Programming, Standards, Web Browsers, and Mozilla
Some development-oriented news
Librem 5 and Purism Differentiator Series
Some Librem 5 updates/news
Security and the "Microsoft Problem"
Microsoft again
Games: Stellaris, Bazzite, OpenTTD, OpenRazer, MineClone2, and More
8 stories from gamingonlinux
today's howtos
only 4 howtos for now
openSUSE Leap Micro 6 Enters Alpha Stage
openSUSE’s Leap Micro 6 continues to provide a stable...
Arch Linux 2024 Leader Election Results
previous Project Leader Levente "anthraxx" Polyák ran again while no other people were nominated for the role
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles