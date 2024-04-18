Purism Differentiator Series, Part 11: Convergence

Purism invented true convergence years ahead of Apple, Google, or Microsoft—and those companies still have not accomplished it. Purism’s PureOS is a truly convergent operating system (OS) which means the same code base runs on our laptop, mini pc, tablet, or phone form factor and adjusts to the screen size and inputs. This has been a long-time goal of Android, iOS, and Windows, and Purism has already done it. The most important benefit of true convergence is having a single application code base that can adapt to the screen, so only one application code base to maintain for all the screen sizes the application may run on, be that a large desktop monitor, or a small handheld phone. Purism’s innovations in creating a truly convergent operating system has spread far and wide into an ever increasing application list.

If you’ve ever had an app on your phone that you wanted on your laptop, you’ve wanted convergence. Convergence is a term used to describe the similar functioning of an app across different platforms. Many companies are eager to have their software be convergent, because it brings a consistent look and feel, as well as the exact same functionality for apps that run on your phone and your computer.

