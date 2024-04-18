Radxa has recently previewed a new compact embedded module, the AICore SG2300x, built around the SOPHON SG2300x System-on-Chip. This module promises significant computational power for AI applications, featuring dual PHYs and a high-performance Tensor Processing Unit.

Hardkernel’s latest addition to the single-board computer market, the ODROID-H4 series, integrates Intel’s Alder Lake architecture to provide significant upgrades that enhance functionality and versatility for both general use and performance-intensive applications.

At Embedded World 2024, OKdo and DEBIX unveiled the DEBIX Infinity Industrial Single Board Computer, featuring the NXP i.MX 8M Plus Quad Lite processor. This device is designed for a variety of industrial applications such as smart robotics, Industry 4.0, edge computing, IoT gateways, and security systems.

Featuring a 12.3-inch Quad HD display with 2650×1600 pixel resolution, the Volla Tablet uses a powerful MediaTek Gaming G99 8-core processor, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB internal storage. It also comes with a long-lasting 10,000 mAh battery, 2G/3G/4G cellular network support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 13+5 MP main camera.

The big highlight of this release is that LXQt 2.0 is fully ported to the latest Qt 6 application framework to provide users with a more modern UI. However, this doesn’t mean Qt 5-based apps aren’t supported. Distros can ship LXQt 2.0 with Qt5 styling and Qt5 file dialog by renaming some packages to be installed in parallel with their Qt 6 versions.

Lubuntu is and will always be known as the lightest official Ubuntu flavor on the market, and, with the upcoming Noble Numbat series, the Lubuntu devs want users to enjoy a smoother experience with and without Snaps. I’m saying without because Lubuntu is the only official Ubuntu flavor (for now) to let you install a Snap-free system using the Minimal installation option in the Calamares installer.

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.14, the VirtualBox 7.0.16 release is here to introduce initial support for Linux kernel 6.8 into Linux Guest Additions, which means that you can now also run distributions powered by Linux kernel 6.8 inside virtual machines.

Highlights of the Calamares 3.3.6 release include improvements for systems using the Plymouth splash screen by adding the “splash” parameter to kernel parameters during the bootloader installation. It also adds support for using plymouth-set-default-theme to avoid issues with your Plymouth configuration.

Firefox 126 seems quite a small release promising only a simpler and more unified dialog for clearing user data. Available in the same location (Settings > Privacy & Security > Cookies and Site Data > Clear Data), the new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies and site data, temporary cached files and pages, as well as site settings.