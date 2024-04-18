Security Incidents (Windows Mostly)
-
The Journal ☛ Authorities investigating ransomware attack on charity that works with vulnerable children [Ed: LockBit would imply Windows]
A police investigation has been launched after a charity that works with vulnerable children suffered a data breach in a ransomware attack.
Extern, a cross-border social justice charity with offices in Belfast and Co Kildare, has confirmed that it has been the victim of a large ransomware cyber attack.
One source told The Journal that staff bank account details, addresses and email addresses had all been accessed by the hackers. Extern would not say whether service users have also been impacted.
The charity, which reportedly receives millions of euro in State funding from Tusla each year, said: “The full extent of this incident is being investigated and contained by external cyber security specialists.”
-
The Post and Courier hacked; Black Suit claims to have 500 GB of data.
The listing claims that Black Suit exfiltrated 500 GB of data. Although Black Suit initially emerged as a group using encryption, their spokesperson informs DataBreaches that they did not use encryption in this attack.
-
Wired ☛ Hackers Linked to Russia’s Military Claim Credit for Sabotaging US Water Utilities [Ed: Did you try rebooting Windows?]
-
Cybersecurity firm suspects Russia-linked hacking group behind cyberattack on Texas water facility
A hacking group with ties to the Russian government is suspected of carrying out a cyberattack in January that caused a tank at a Texas water facility to overflow, experts from US cybersecurity firm Mandiant said Wednesday. The attack took place in Muleshoe, Texas, and coincided with other towns in north Texas taking precautionary defensive measures after detecting suspicious cyber activity on their networks. The FBI has been investigating the hacking activity, and this incident is a rare example of hackers using access to sensitive industrial equipment to disrupt operations at a US water facility.