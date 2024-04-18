Security Incidents (Windows Mostly)

A police investigation has been launched after a charity that works with vulnerable children suffered a data breach in a ransomware attack.

Extern, a cross-border social justice charity with offices in Belfast and Co Kildare, has confirmed that it has been the victim of a large ransomware cyber attack.

One source told The Journal that staff bank account details, addresses and email addresses had all been accessed by the hackers. Extern would not say whether service users have also been impacted.

The charity, which reportedly receives millions of euro in State funding from Tusla each year, said: “The full extent of this incident is being investigated and contained by external cyber security specialists.”