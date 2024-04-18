unPhone – An ESP32-S3 IoT development platform with LoRaWAN, touchscreen, open-source ecosystem

Pimoroni, in partnership with the University of Sheffield, introduced the unPhone – an open-source non-cellular IoT development platform built around the ESP32-S3 wireless microcontroller. The unPhone isn’t meant to replace phones but can simplify tasks and give you more control over your data.

In addition to the ESP32-S3, it features a 3.5″ 320×480 touchscreen display, LoRaWAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a vibration motor, an accelerometer, and various other features. Designed with these capabilities, this module can be used for teaching and rapid prototyping, while also finding applications in aquaponics.

The project is completely open-source, with all files including schematics, board, firmware, and more available on their GitLab repository. To simplify the development process, Professor Hamish Cunningham of the University of Sheffield has created an open-license 300-page textbook covering the hardware and making it easier for developers to get started.

