'Linux' Foundation Openwashing and FUD (From Microsoft Employees Inside the 'Linux' Foundation)
Fortune ☛ After a failed Linux backdoor attempt grabs headlines, open-source leaders warn of more attacks [Ed: OpenJS Foundation is a Microsoft proxy. Robin Bender Ginn is from Microsoft. She's not technical, she comes from the deceit industry, Edelman.]
According to the post, somebody recently tried to persuade the OpenJS Foundation to draft them as a maintainer of a popular JavaScript project (it’s not clear which one) in order to “address any critical vulnerabilities.” The modus operandi was apparently similar to that employed by Jia Tan, and the foundation spotted a “similar suspicious pattern” in two other JavaScript projects that it doesn’t host, so it alerted the relevant project leaders and U.S. authorities.
Medium ☛ What If The Cyber Attack On Linux Were Successful? [Ed: Microsofters inside the 'Linux' Foundation keep shifting the focus]
Business Wire ☛ MATRIXX Software to Speak at Linux Foundation ONE Summit [Ed: Openwashing event]
PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation Energy Announces New Open Source Initiatives for Substation Digitalization, Energy AI and Data, and More [Ed: "Hey Hi" hype is killing the planet, burns resources. Linux Foundation Energy actively participates in destroying the planet.]
Linux Foundation Launches Margo to Deliver Long-Awaited Edge Interoperability [Ed: For EU users, Archive Today ☛ geo-blocking based on location overcome; More openwashing]