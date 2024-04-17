today's howtos
Decoding Ubuntu: Our Comprehensive Guide
Born in 2004 from a vision of Mark Shuttleworth, founder of Canonical Ltd, Ubuntu takes its name from an ancient Zulu word meaning "humanity to others". This African philosophy, centred on sharing and community, is perfectly reflected in the spirit of this free operating system, where everyone contributes and benefits collectively.
Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: Stupid Systemd Tricks
Last time, I gave a whirlwind introduction to a very small slice of systemd. If you aren’t comfortable with systemd services, timers, and mounts, you might want to read that now. Otherwise, press on to see a few interesting uses for custom systemd units, including running a few things on a schedule and automatically mounting a Raspberry Pi Zero.
Can you do every one of these things in a different way? Of course you can. I’m not debating the relative merits of using or not using systemd. However, unless you totally control your own environment, good chance you are going to have to interact with systemd at some point.
Network World ☛ Who’s logging into your Linux servers?
A few Linux commands offer different ways to see which users are logging into your Linux servers, how often they log in, and how long they’ve been active or idle.
10 Best Linux Server Security Practices for Sysadmin in 2024
Protecting the web server with sensitive information is crucial to secure your website. Linux servers are one of the most popular choices among developers and businesses. According to a report, 96.3% of the top 1 million web servers run on Linux. So, there is no denying that Linux has a massive market presence, and data protection is crucial if you use it.
In 2024, Linux had 88 vulnerabilities, with an average severity of 6.6 out of 10. At the current rate, the number of vulnerabilities in Linux will surpass the 282 mark in 2023. So, you must plan your Linux server security to prevent data leakages and ensure security. This article will help you with best practices to ensure data protection.