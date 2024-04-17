Microsoft Layoffs in Windows Division

The big highlight of this release is that LXQt 2.0 is fully ported to the latest Qt 6 application framework to provide users with a more modern UI. However, this doesn’t mean Qt 5-based apps aren’t supported. Distros can ship LXQt 2.0 with Qt5 styling and Qt5 file dialog by renaming some packages to be installed in parallel with their Qt 6 versions.

Lubuntu is and will always be known as the lightest official Ubuntu flavor on the market, and, with the upcoming Noble Numbat series, the Lubuntu devs want users to enjoy a smoother experience with and without Snaps. I’m saying without because Lubuntu is the only official Ubuntu flavor (for now) to let you install a Snap-free system using the Minimal installation option in the Calamares installer.

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.14, the VirtualBox 7.0.16 release is here to introduce initial support for Linux kernel 6.8 into Linux Guest Additions, which means that you can now also run distributions powered by Linux kernel 6.8 inside virtual machines.

Highlights of the Calamares 3.3.6 release include improvements for systems using the Plymouth splash screen by adding the “splash” parameter to kernel parameters during the bootloader installation. It also adds support for using plymouth-set-default-theme to avoid issues with your Plymouth configuration.

Firefox 126 seems quite a small release promising only a simpler and more unified dialog for clearing user data. Available in the same location (Settings > Privacy & Security > Cookies and Site Data > Clear Data), the new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies and site data, temporary cached files and pages, as well as site settings.

KDE Plasma 6.0.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.3 to add support for selecting multiple wallpapers in Plasma’s “Add New Wallpaper” dialog and update the threshold for showing any text in Plasma’s traditional Task Manager widget smaller to be visible at narrow task widths.

Highlights of Firefox 125 include a new URL Paste Suggestion feature that allows users to quickly access URLs copied to the system clipboard without the extra step of pasting them onto the address bar. Firefox will automatically detect that a URL is copied on the clipboard and offer to open it when focusing on the address bar.

