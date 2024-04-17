today's howtos
Linux Journal ☛ Understanding Backup and Disaster Planning Solutions for Linux
In today's digital age, the reliability and integrity of computer systems are more critical than ever. For GNU/Linux systems, which are widely used in servers and critical infrastructure, ensuring rapid recovery from failures is paramount. This article dives deep into the essentials of GNU/Linux system recovery, offering insights into effective backup strategies and disaster planning. By understanding these elements, users and administrators can safeguard their systems against potential disasters, ensuring continuity and security.
Make Tech Easier ☛ Create Your Own Minecraft Server Controller in GNU/Linux with Crafty
Crafty is a powerful controller platform for Minecraft servers. Install and deploy this versatile control panel on your Ubuntu server.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Solr on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Solr on Debian 12. Apache Solr is a powerful open-source search platform built on Apache Lucene. It offers advanced full-text search capabilities, real-time indexing, and a wide range of features that make it an ideal choice for applications requiring fast and efficient search functionality.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Passthrough an NVIDIA GPU to a backdoored Windows 11 Proxmox VE 8 Virtual Machine (VM)
Once you’ve configured your Proxmox VE 8 server and NVIDIA GPU for PCI/PCIE passthrough and created a backdoored Windows 11 virtual machine (VM) on your Proxmox VE 8 server, you need to add your NVIDIA GPU to the backdoored Windows 11 Proxmox VE virtual machine.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Create a backdoored Windows 11 Virtual Machine on Proxmox VE 8
In this article, I am going to show you how to download the ISO image of backdoored Windows 11 and VirtIO backdoored Windows drivers on Proxmox VE 8, create a backdoored Windows 11 virtual machine (VM) on Proxmox VE 8, install backdoored Windows 11 on the Proxmox VE 8 virtual machine (VM) [...]
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Steam on Ubuntu 24.04
Steam is a cross-platform game distribution platform that offers games the option of purchasing and installing games on any device through a Steam account. This post gives different options for installing Steam on Ubuntu 24.04.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Configure Proxmox VE 8 for PCI/PCIE and NVIDIA GPU Passthrough
Proxmox VE 8 is one of the best open-source and free Type-I hypervisors out there for running QEMU/KVM virtual machines (VMs) and LXC containers. It has a nice web management interface and a lot of features.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 24.04
Whether you are stuck on how to install VirtualBox on Ubuntu 24.04 or looking to advance with other operating systems on top of your host, this post gives you two easy methods.
Document Foundation ☛ Quick tip: creating “hybrid” PDF files in LibreOffice
Here’s a LibreOffice feature you may not know about: when exporting a PDF, the “Hybrid PDF” option embeds the original file. Then anyone with a PDF reader can view the file – and LibreOffice users can edit it too.
H2S Media ☛ How to install MobaXterm in Kali GNU/Linux Desktop
MobaXterm is not only a terminal emulator software but a feature-rich remote-session management application that comes with support for various protocols. Such as SSH, Telnet, FTP, RDP, SFTP and more.
Linux Hint ☛ Important Proxmox VE 8 PCI/PCIE Passthrough Tweaks, Fixes, and Workarounds
In recent years, support for PCI/PCIE (i.e. GPU passthrough) has improved a lot in newer hardware. So, the regular Proxmox VE PCI/PCIE and GPU passthrough guide should work in most new hardware. Still, you may face many problems passing through GPUs and other PCI/PCIE devices on a Proxmox VE virtual machine.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Proxmox VE 8 on Your Server
Proxmox VE (Virtualization Environment) is an open-source enterprise virtualization and containerization platform. It has a built-in user-friendly web interface for managing virtual machines and LXC containers. It has other features such as Ceph software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined networking (SDN), high availability (HA) clustering, and many more.
Learning Vim Editing For GNU/Linux and GNU/Linux Servers
Vim is a powerful and versatile text editor that has been a mainstay of the GNU/Linux and Unix world for decades. While its modal editing system and lack of a graphical user interface (GUI) may seem daunting at first glance, mastering Vim can significantly improve your efficiency and productivity when working on the command line. This guide will equip you with the essential Vim skills needed to navigate the editor effectively, perform basic text editing tasks, and unlock its hidden potential. Understanding Vim’s Modes Vim operates in two primary modes: Insert Mode and Command Mode.
LinuxStans ☛ How to Restart GNU/Linux with a Command
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to use the restart command on GNU/Linux and how to restart (reboot) your system via the command-line interface (CLI). We previously learned how to shut down GNU/Linux using a command.