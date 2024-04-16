Firefox 126 Enters Beta Testing with a Revamped Dialog for Clearing User Data

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 16, 2024



Firefox 126 seems quite a small release promising only a simpler and more unified dialog for clearing user data. Available in the same location (Settings > Privacy & Security > Cookies and Site Data > Clear Data), the new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies and site data, temporary cached files and pages, as well as site settings.

Another new feature that I’ve discovered in the beta release of Firefox 126 is a “Show trending search suggestions” option (enabled by default) added to the Search Suggestions options in Settings > Search.

Read on