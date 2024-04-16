KDE Plasma 6.0.4 Is Out to Improve Plasma Wayland, System Monitor, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 16, 2024



KDE Plasma 6.0.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.3 to add support for selecting multiple wallpapers in Plasma’s “Add New Wallpaper” dialog and update the threshold for showing any text in Plasma’s traditional Task Manager widget smaller to be visible at narrow task widths.

This release also improves Plasma’s Discover package manager to more quickly display information about large offline updates. In addition, Discover’s “Installed” page now once again displays everything you’ve installed, and an issue that could cause Discover to crash at launch under certain circumstances was addressed.

