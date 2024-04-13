PostgreSQL and Redis Leftovers
-
Silicon Angle ☛ PeerDB raises $3.6M to accelerate PostgreSQL data movement
Startup PeerDB Inc., which has built a data movement platform specifically for open-source PostgreSQL database management systems, said today it has closed on a seed funding round worth $3.6 million.
-
LWN ☛ Declarative partitioning in PostgreSQL
Keith Fiske gave a talk (with slides) about the state of partitioning — splitting a large table into smaller tables for performance reasons — in PostgreSQL at SCALE this year. He spoke about the existing support for partitioning, what work still needs to be done, and what place existing partitioning tools, like his own pg_partman, still have as PostgreSQL gains more built-in features.
Partitioning in a database context is when a table is split into multiple smaller tables that each are part of the same logical relation, but contain a smaller physical portion of the data. There are several reasons why someone might want to partition their database, but the most common reasons are to make it easier to manage large amounts of data and to allow databases to reclaim disk space.
-
LWN ☛ The race to replace Redis
On March 21, Redis Ltd. announced that the Redis ""in-memory data store"" project would now be released under non-free, source-available licenses, starting with Redis 7.4. The news is unwelcome, but not entirely unexpected. What is unusual with this situation is the number of Redis alternatives to choose from; there are at least four options to choose as a replacement for those who wish to stay with free software, including a pre-existing fork called KeyDB and the Linux Foundation's newly-announced Valkey project. The question now is which one(s) Linux distributions, users, and providers will choose to take its place.