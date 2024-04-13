PostgreSQL and Redis Leftovers

Keith Fiske gave a talk (with slides) about the state of partitioning — splitting a large table into smaller tables for performance reasons — in PostgreSQL at SCALE this year. He spoke about the existing support for partitioning, what work still needs to be done, and what place existing partitioning tools, like his own pg_partman, still have as PostgreSQL gains more built-in features.

Partitioning in a database context is when a table is split into multiple smaller tables that each are part of the same logical relation, but contain a smaller physical portion of the data. There are several reasons why someone might want to partition their database, but the most common reasons are to make it easier to manage large amounts of data and to allow databases to reclaim disk space.