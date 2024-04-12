5 Handy Free Linux Typesetting Systems

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2024



TeX was one of the earliest typesetting systems, first released in 1978. Many of its design decisions have stood the test of time, and TeX is still an extremely well-used typesetting system more than forty years after its inception. In particular, it’s renowned for its means of typesetting complex mathematical formulae; it has been noted as one of the most sophisticated digital typographical systems.

LaTeX is a document preparation system for the TeX typesetting program. It’s a generalised set of macros to help users do many things. Most people don’t want to have to program TeX, especially to set up things like sections, title pages, bibliographies and so on. LaTeX provides all of that: these are the ‘macros’ it offers.

There are quite a few good typesetting systems available for Linux besides TeX. Here’s our roundup of ones which are most useful. Only free and open source software is included.

