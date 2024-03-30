Ubuntu, CentOS, and Kernel (Linux)

Progress

For the last couple of weeks I have kept chipping at a new userspace driver for the NPU in the Rockchip RK3588 SoC.

I am very happy to report that the work has gone really smooth and I reached my first milestone: running the MobileNetV1 model with all convolutions accelerated by the NPU.

And it not only runs flawlessly, but at the same performance level as the blob.

It has been great having access to the register list as disclosed by Rockchip in their TRM, and to the NVDLA and ONNC documentation and source code. This has allowed for the work to proceed at a pace several times faster than with my previous driver for the VeriSilicon NPU, for which a lot of painstaking reverse engineering had to