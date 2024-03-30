Ubuntu, CentOS, and Kernel (Linux)
Ubuntu ☛ AI and automotive: navigating the roads of tomorrow
AI is already embedded in every aspect of the automotive sector. This key role is not just limited to autonomous vehicles: AI is integral to manufacturing processes, predictive maintenance, and supply chain management. In almost every part of the automobiles – whether it’s conceptualising and building cars, driving them, or monitoring their performance throughout their lifecycle – AI is critical.
Fedora Family / IBM
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, March 2024
The recording of the February CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you.
Hackaday ☛ Retrotechtacular: The IBM 7070
If you think of IBM mainframe computers, you most likely are thinking of the iconic S/360 or the slightly newer S/370. But what about the 7070 from 1958? It had transistors! It didn’t, however, use binary. Instead, it was a decimal-architecture machine. You can see a lost video of the machine below.
Kernel Space
Electronics Weekly ☛ THine’s ISP THP7312 is available in the Linux mainline kernel
Until now, there has been no production-ready driver for standalone ISPs in the mainline Linux IMG_0335.pngkernel. It has always been a heavy burden for system design engineers to develop and integrate a Linux kernel driver for the ISP, because it requires deep architectural understanding of the ISP and the Linux kernel structure.
THine THP7312 is the first standalone ISP whose Linux driver is available in the mainline kernel. This now makes it easier to use THine’s standalone Image Signal Processor (ISP) with high performance image sensors in various SoC platforms to achieve high image quality.
Graphics Stack
Tomeu Vizoso: Rockchip NPU update 2: MobileNetV1 is done
Progress
For the last couple of weeks I have kept chipping at a new userspace driver for the NPU in the Rockchip RK3588 SoC.
I am very happy to report that the work has gone really smooth and I reached my first milestone: running the MobileNetV1 model with all convolutions accelerated by the NPU.
And it not only runs flawlessly, but at the same performance level as the blob.
It has been great having access to the register list as disclosed by Rockchip in their TRM, and to the NVDLA and ONNC documentation and source code. This has allowed for the work to proceed at a pace several times faster than with my previous driver for the VeriSilicon NPU, for which a lot of painstaking reverse engineering had to
