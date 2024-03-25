7 Better USENET Readers for Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2024



USENET is a massively decentralized information distribution system. It was first developed in the early 1980s and grew to become one of the largest messaging networks in the world. At its peak, USENET facilitated over 100,000 newsgroups that discussed just about anything.

Because of the decentralized nature of USENET, there are multiple ways of accessing the network. One such way is through Google Groups. While that may appeal to some, others may prefer one of these Linux USENET readers.

Read on