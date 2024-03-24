Old Machines and Open Hardware
Fedora Family / IBM
MJ Fransen ☛ Twentysix year old RedHat 5.2 on QEMU i386
Last week I had some fun with installing and running RedHat 5.2 with the help of qemu-system-i386 on my Thinkpad X201 running FreeBSD 14.
Debian Family
Kentaro Hayashi: How about allocating more buildd resource for armel and armhf?
This article is cross-posting from grow-your-ideas. This is just an idea.
Open Hardware/Modding
Ken Shirriff ☛ The Intel 8088 processor's instruction prefetch circuitry: a look inside
The die photo below shows the 8088 microprocessor under a microscope. The metal layer on top of the chip is visible, with the silicon and polysilicon mostly hidden underneath. Around the edges of the die, bond wires connect pads to the chip's 40 external pins. I've labeled the key functional blocks; this article focuses on the prefetch queue components highlighted in red. The components in purple also play a role, and will be discussed below. Architecturally, the chip is partitioned into a Bus Interface Unit (BIU) at the top and an Execution Unit (EU) below. The BIU handles memory accesses, while the Execution Unit (EU) executes instructions. In particular, the BIU fetches instructions, which are transferred from the prefetch queue to the Execution Unit via the queue bus.
