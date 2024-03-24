Old Machines and Open Hardware

The die photo below shows the 8088 microprocessor under a microscope. The metal layer on top of the chip is visible, with the silicon and polysilicon mostly hidden underneath. Around the edges of the die, bond wires connect pads to the chip's 40 external pins. I've labeled the key functional blocks; this article focuses on the prefetch queue components highlighted in red. The components in purple also play a role, and will be discussed below. Architecturally, the chip is partitioned into a Bus Interface Unit (BIU) at the top and an Execution Unit (EU) below. The BIU handles memory accesses, while the Execution Unit (EU) executes instructions. In particular, the BIU fetches instructions, which are transferred from the prefetch queue to the Execution Unit via the queue bus.