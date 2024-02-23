A path out of bloat: A Linux built for VMs

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 23, 2024



In the previous section of the talk, I covered why Plan 9 wasn't called Unix any more: because its very different design made it incompatible with Unix. I went on to suggest how its modern descendants, such as 9front, could be made compatible, not just with Unix in general, but with Linux in particular. Not by bloating them with compatibility layers or emulators, but using microVMs.

At the end of the talk, I went into a little more detail about one way this could work. That's what I'm going to expand upon here, but please note: this is by way of a postscript. The core proposal of the talk is covered in the previous article. What I want to look at here is what could be done with Linux to make it work better in such a role, quite independent of any discussion of host OS design or anything like that.

Read on