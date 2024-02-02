GNU/Linux Market Share Rises to 4% Worldwide, Windows Still Going Down

Tux Machines

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

PANZER-PLUS Offers BSP and Ready-to-Run Images for Linux/Android OSes

MayQueen Technologies has unveiled the PANZER-PLUS, a fanless computing device powered by the NXP i.MX8M-Plus processor with AI capabilities. Some key features of this modular solution include two GbE ports with TSN support, 4K display resolution and wireless capabilities.

Banana Pi Announces BPI-F3 RISC-V Development Board with 2 TOPS AI Performance

The Banana Pi BPI-F3 is a development board powered by an 8-core RISC-V processor, capable of supporting up to 16GB of RAM memory. This open-source board stands out as the first to incorporate the RISC-V K1 chip, developed by SpacemiT Technologies Ltd., designed in accordance with the RISC-V Foundation RVA22 standards.

Ubuntu Buzz !

How To Upgrade The Linux Kernel on Ubuntu

This tutorial will help you upgrade the Linux kernel on Ubuntu. The benefit of upgrading kernel is, among many others, to get faster and better hardware performance. In this article, we picked up Kubuntu 22.04 "Jammy Jellyfish" as example to upgrade the kernel version from its default 5.15 into 6.5. It should be simple and easy to do. Now let's do it. 

9to5Linux

Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS and Memtest86+ 7.00

Clonezilla Live 3.1.2 is here almost three months after Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 and updates the kernel from Linux 6.5, which reached end of life in November 2023, to the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series. This release is shipped with Linux kernel 6.6.11 by default to provide support for newer hardware.

Immutable Distro Nitrux 3.3 Is Out Now Powered by Linux Kernel 6.7

The biggest change in Nitrux 3.3 is that it ships with the latest and greatest Linux 6.7 kernel by default. The new kernel also ensures top-notch hardware support in Nitrux.

OBS Studio 30.1 Beta Adds AV1 Support for VA-API, PipeWire Camera Source

OBS Studio 30.1 promises new features like a PipeWire Video Capture Device source type contributed by GNOME developer Georges Stavracas, AV1 support for VA-API, multi-track audio support for MPEG-TS, HDR for HEVC over RTMP, maxRGB tone mapper for SDR in HDR Tone Mapping filter, and V1 support for WebRTC/WHIP output.

System76 Refreshes Its Serval WS Linux Laptop with 14th Gen Intel CPU

System76 is on a mission to update its entire Linux laptop lineup to 14th Gen Intel CPUs and, after updating the Bonobo WS laptop, they now refreshed the Serval WS laptop with a 14th Gen Intel i9-14900HX CPU with 36 MB cache, 24 total cores, up to 5.8 GHz clock speed, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Mesa 24.0 Linux Graphics Stack Released with NVK and RADV Driver Improvements

Highlights of Mesa 24.0 include a new PowerVR Vulkan driver for Imagination GPUs, OpenGL 4.6 support for the D3D12 MS OpenGL driver, ray-tracing performance improvements for the RADV AMD Vulkan driver, support for EGL_EXT_query_reset_notification_strategy to enable an application or framework to retrieve an existing context’s reset notification strategy to create a compatible shared context, as well as many improvements for the NVK NVIDIA Vulkan driver.

You Can Now Upgrade from Zorin OS 16 to Zorin OS 17, Here’s How

Zorin OS 17 arrived last year on December 20th and introduced new features like a Quick Settings menu in the toolbar, Spatial Desktop effects including the popular Desktop Cube effect, full GTK4 theming, an advanced window-tiling experience, and many others.

Linux Mint 22 Codenamed “Wilma”, Will Be Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” will probably be released in June or July 2024 and will be based on Canonical’s upcoming and long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, due in April 2024.

LibreOffice 24.2 Open-Source Office Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of LibreOffice 24.2 include a new calendar-based version numbering scheme (YY.M), enablement of the Save AutoRecovery information by default to always create backup copies reducing the risk of losing content, improvements to NotebookBar UI like better print preview support, proper resetting of customized layout, and enhanced use of radio buttons, as well as support for the Insert Special Character drop-down list to display a description for the selected character.

Internet Society

Keeping Kids Safe Online: Navigating the New Parents’ Guide to Encryption

To some, encryption might seem like the stuff of spy movies, but we all rely on it to keep us safe. You might be surprised to learn how often it touches your life.

original

GNU/Linux Market Share Rises to 4% Worldwide, Windows Still Going Down

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 02, 2024
updated Feb 02, 2024

“Linux infestations are being uncovered in many of our large accounts as part of the escalation engagements.”

--Microsoft Confidential

Steampunk

The only way is up

THIS past half a day, almost every hour in fact, we've polled or cycled through a couple of pages for early updates, as we do at the start of every month [1, 2].

Only minutes ago we began seeing updates based on data from this month, assuring us that while Windows revenues collapse and Microsoft debt soars there are further gains for GNU/Linux and Windows "market share" continues to decrease. So we can see at whose expense the Free software community is gaining.

At the start of this month GNU/Linux stands at 3.9% (share for desktops/laptops). ChromeOS is also up, apparently from 1.8% last month to 2.3% this month. Android is similarly up by a bit, so it's all good for Linux so far this year.

Looking at another high-profile data source, and one which is independent from statCounter, this survey that goes back over 20 years shows GNU/Linux rising from 3.9% in November to 4.0% (year's end), so we're seeing similar numbers. We add screenshots below.

Of course many GNU/Linux users adopted privacy-centric browsers that identify them as Windows users (LibreWolf does this), so in practice the share of GNU/Linux is likely even higher.

W3school for 2014

statCounter W3school for 2014

