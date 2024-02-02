GNU/Linux Market Share Rises to 4% Worldwide, Windows Still Going Down

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 02, 2024,

updated Feb 02, 2024



“Linux infestations are being uncovered in many of our large accounts as part of the escalation engagements.”

-- Microsoft Confidential

The only way is up

THIS past half a day, almost every hour in fact, we've polled or cycled through a couple of pages for early updates, as we do at the start of every month [1, 2].

Only minutes ago we began seeing updates based on data from this month , assuring us that while Windows revenues collapse and Microsoft debt soars there are further gains for GNU/Linux and Windows "market share" continues to decrease. So we can see at whose expense the Free software community is gaining.

At the start of this month GNU/Linux stands at 3.9% (share for desktops/laptops). ChromeOS is also up, apparently from 1.8% last month to 2.3% this month. Android is similarly up by a bit, so it's all good for Linux so far this year.

Looking at another high-profile data source, and one which is independent from statCounter, this survey that goes back over 20 years shows GNU/Linux rising from 3.9% in November to 4.0% (year's end), so we're seeing similar numbers. We add screenshots below.

Of course many GNU/Linux users adopted privacy-centric browsers that identify them as Windows users (LibreWolf does this), so in practice the share of GNU/Linux is likely even higher. █