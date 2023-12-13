Linux Devices and Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Arduino ☛ ’Tis the season to get making!
The holidays can be a great time to pick up a new passion, or start a new project! And if you are at home with friends and family, a DIY challenge can be just what you need to spend a few hours together – learning and laughing all the way. We’ve definitely kept all of this in mind while fine tuning our 2023 gift guides, full of ideas and inspiration for the special people on your list! We’re sure you’ll find something for everyone… and a treat for yourself too.
Digital light processing (DLP) devices, which we often see in digital projectors, work by reflecting light off of a two-dimensional array of many thousands — or even millions — of moving mirrors. For that to be practical, each mirror must be microscopic and that makes it very difficult to see and understand the way a DLP device functions. To make that more intuitive, Jon Bumstead scaled up a mirror array to build a “macro” DLP mirror device.
Michael B Brutman ☛ mTCP NetDrive
NetDrive is a DOS device driver that allows you to access a remote disk image hosted by another machine as though it was a local device with an assigned drive letter. The remote disk image can be a floppy disk image or a hard drive image.
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to Install Raspberry Pi OS
The best way to install any operating system for your Pi is to utilize the official Raspberry Pi Imager.
Raspberry Pi ☛ AI isn’t just robots: How to talk to young children about AI
Our top tips for how to talk to young children about AI. Use this simple advice to help your kids understand AI tools and their limits.
Wind River maintains its global market leadership in the real-time operating system, commercial embedded Linux, and IoT embedded OS categories.